Where are they now? The 12 signings Julian Nagelsmann made at Bayern Munich

Julian Nagelsmann lasted just under two seasons at Bayern Munich. During that time he helped maintain their run of Bundesliga dominance but was sacked in March 2023 after a string of iffy results and suggestions of unrest in the dressing room.

The wunderkind of German football coaching had recently been rumoured to make a return to the Bayern dugout, with his successor Thomas Tuchel set to leave his post at the end of the season, but he’s recently signed an extended contract with the German national team.

But what kind of legacy did Nagelsmann leave at the Allianz Arena in terms of recruitment? We’ve checked in on the 12 players that Bayern brought in during his relatively short-lived tenure.

