Where are they now? The 13 players Carlo Ancelotti sold during his first stint as Real Madrid boss

Carlo Ancelotti spent two years at Real Madrid during his first stint at the club and he sold 13 first-team players during that time, but where are all of them today?

Given Ancelotti’s credentials in the game, there can be little doubt that he ranks among the best managers of all time. During his first stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, he won four trophies including the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Italian’s first stint at the club and have checked up on the 13 players that he sold.

Read the article at Planet Football.