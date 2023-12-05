Where are they now? The 13 Premier League managers that were sacked during 22-23

A total of 13 Premier League managers were sacked throughout the 2022-23 season and we thought we’d check in on what they are each up to these days.

Football managers aren’t often afforded much time in the modern game and Premier League bosses especially are under huge scrutiny. Paul Heckingbottom is set to become the first managerial departure of 2023-24, following a dismal start with Sheffield United.

We’ve gone back to last season and have checked out where the 13 sacked Premier League managers are today.

In this list, we have included managers who left by mutual consent but haven’t included interim bosses.

For the full article, please click here.