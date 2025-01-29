Where are they now? The 3 players Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Real Madrid to sign in 2017

Back in November 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted Real Madrid to sign three specific players, but where are all of those stars today?

With Real Madrid lagging behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the time, CR7 wanted the club to make some statement signings in the January window.

According to reports from the time, these were the three specific players that Ronaldo wanted Real Madrid to sign in 2017.

For the full article, please click here.