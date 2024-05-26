Where are they now? The 4 players Real Madrid signed alongside Toni Kroos in 2014

Toni Kroos is set to retire at the end of the season, bringing an end to his 10-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu – but what happened to the other four players that Real Madrid signed alongside him?

There can be little doubt that Kroos ranks among the best midfielders of his generation. Since joining Real Madrid in 2014, he’s won 21 trophies including four league titles and four Champions Leagues.

While the 34-year-old is still capable of cutting it at the top level, his decision to retire while still at the peak of his powers can only be applauded.

We’ve taken a look back at Real Madrid’s transfer activity from 2014 and have checked up on the four players that the club signed alongside Kroos that summer.

