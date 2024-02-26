Where are they now? The 5 Arsenal kids who played in the 2007 League Cup final

Three teenagers featured for Liverpool during their Carabao Cup triumph against Chelsea which was the most amount of youngsters to appear in a League Cup final for a team since Arsenal in 2007.

The Gunners have a rich history when it comes to giving young prospects a chance and that was certainly the case during their League Cup run in 2006-07.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s young guns came up short against Chelsea in the 2007 final as Didier Drogba made the difference with a well-taken brace in a 2-1 triumph.

However, despite narrowly losing out in the final, Arsene Wenger received plenty of plaudits for giving so many young players a chance at the time.

For the full article, please click here.