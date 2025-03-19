Where are they now? The 5 first-teamers let go by Real Madrid in 2015

Real Madrid sold five players in the summer of 2015 and won the Champions League 10 months later – but what became of those players cut loose by the Spanish giants?

Rafa Benitez had just been appointed manager of Madrid and signed Mateo Kovacic and Danilo, before being booted out six months later for Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos parted ways with five players when Benitez was in charge, and they were, for the most part, the right choice. But where are they now?

For the full article, please click here.