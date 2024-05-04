Where are they now? The 5 Man Utd teenagers handed Premier League debuts by Erik ten Hag

Say what you like about Erik ten Hag at Manchester United but, for better or for worse, he ain’t afraid to play the kids.

During his time as Ajax boss, Ten Hag relied upon young talents like Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, and Donny van de Beek to dominate the Eredivisie and take the team to the Champions League semis.

He’s continued that trend at Old Trafford pretty successfully despite United’s inconsistency in the Premier League.

For the full article, please click here.