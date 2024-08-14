Where are they now? The 5 signings Real Madrid made the same summer Endrick was born

In the summer of 2006, Real Madrid were plotting to close a 12-point gap to La Liga winners Barcelona, but crucially, Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa was born in Taguatinga, Brazil.

Endrick – now one of the world’s most high-potential players and already a superstar following his much-anticipated arrival to Real – was born, while Fabio Capello took charge of the club for a second time after leaving Juventus.

Along with Capello came five summer signings. We’ve taken a look at where they are now, while Endrick gears up for his debut season as a Madridista.

For the full article, please click here.