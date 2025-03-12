Where are they now? The 6 academy players Arsenal released in 2015

Arsenal had a fine reputation for youth development during the Arsene Wenger era – but not every youngster made the grade at the Emirates.

Back in 2015, the Gunners were optimistic about challenging for the Premier League title and bought in Petr Cech to reinforce the side that had won back-to-back FA Cups.

The club also let plenty of players go, including six youth prospects who headed for pastures new. Here’s where they ended up.

For the full article, please click here.