Where are they now? The 6 Arsenal players Kevin Campbell told Arteta to keep in 2019

Since taking over as manager in 2019, Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal from mid-table mediocrities to Premier League title challengers—but not in the way many observers expected.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell told Arteta he needed 10 new signings to revitalise the Arsenal squad and told him to retain the services of six players – all of which are no longer at the Emirates.

We’ve checked in with those half-dozen men named by Campbell to see how they’ve fared in the years since.

Read the article at Planet Football.