Where are they now? The 6 players Arsenal signed alongside Ben White in 2021

Ben White joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 in a deal worth £50million from Brighton, but what happened to the other six players that the Gunners signed that summer?

It’s safe to say that White has been a success since making the switch to north London. He’s already racked up over 100 appearances for the club and these days is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

He recently penned a fresh contract extension with Arsenal that will keep him at the club until 2028, with the option of an extra year.

For the full article, please click here.