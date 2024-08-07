Where are they now? The 6 players Arsenal sold alongside Santi Cazorla in 2018

Santi Cazorla was a huge fan’s favourite at Arsenal and his departure was met with sadness at the Emirates – but what happened to the players Arsenal sold alongside him?

Cazorla was brilliant during his six years at the Emirates Stadium and is still playing at the age of 39 for his boyhood team Real Oviedo.

The Gunners sold six other players alongside Cazorla during the summer of 2018 – and we’ve checked to see how they’re all faring today.

For the full article, please click here.