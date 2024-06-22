Where are they now? The 7 players Barcelona let go alongside Lionel Messi in 2021

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly Barcelona’s greatest-ever player, so he left massive shoes to fill when he left for PSG in the summer of 2021. But what about the seven other players that left the Camp Nou that summer?

The legendary Argentinian notched 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for the Catalan club, with whom he lifted 35 trophies. The club’s financial difficulties left them unable to renew his contract, forcing him to move on to PSG.

“It’s time to say goodbye…it has been a long time, a whole life,” he said, breaking down in tears, at a goodbye press conference.

For the full article, please click here.