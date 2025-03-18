Where are they now? The 7 players let go by Barcelona in 2015

Barcelona were champions of Europe when they sold seven players in the summer of 2015 – but what became of those players cut loose by the Spanish giants?

Luis Enrique signed the likes of Aleix Vidal and Arda Duran after winning the Champions League and, while Barca didn’t retain their European title, they did win La Liga and the Copa del Rey for a second successive season.

Barca parted ways with seven players in 2015, and they were, for the most part, the right choice. But where are they now?

For the full article, please click here.