Where are they now? The 8 players Monaco sold alongside Kylian Mbappe in 2017

The 2016-17 season saw an imperious Monaco side shock the system in French football as they won Ligue 1 in stunning fashion, denying Paris Saint-Germain a fifth consecutive title.

An incredible squad had quietly been crafted and blossomed under the watch of Adi Hutter, with the star of the show being an 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe who bagged 26 league goals alongside Radamel Falcao’s 30 to fire them all the way. They also reached the Champions League semi-final before being knocked out by Juventus in what was an unforgettable campaign.

Mbappe’s move to Paris Saint-Germain (an initial loan which became permanent the following summer for €180million) was inevitable, as was a raid of their other crown jewels. They sold eight players alongside a young Mbappe that summer – we’ve taken a look at where they are now.

Read the article at Planet Football.