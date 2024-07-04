Where are they now? The Arsenal XI from Bukayo Saka’s last game at left-back
Bukayo Saka started his Arsenal career as a left-back before then transitioning into the top-class right winger that we all know and love today.
The last time the 22-year-old started at left-back for Arsenal in the Premier League was back in May 2021 when the Gunners beat West Brom 3-1 at the Emirates.
Since then, he’s pretty much exclusively started on the right-hand side, although Gareth Southgate recently used the Arsenal star as a left-back in England’s latest game against Slovakia.