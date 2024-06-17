Where are they now? The Brazil Under-17 XI from Endrick’s debut in 2022

Already one of football’s biggest global stars, Endrick’s rapid rise has been nothing short of meteoric – and he’s yet to even pull on a Real Madrid shirt for the first time.

The world stood still when Los Blancos agreed to pay an initial €60million plus bonuses for the teenager when he was barely 16 back in 2022, but given his development in the time since at both Palmeiras and for Brazil, it already looks like a genius piece of business from Florentino Perez.

He made history in November 2023 when he became the youngest male player since Ronaldo in 1994 to receive a senior call-up to the Brazil squad, and went on to make more history when scoring on his debut against England at Wembley the following March, becoming the youngest player to score for club or country at the ground.

