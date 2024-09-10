Where are they now? The England U21 XI from Lee Carsley’s first game in charge
Lee Carsley was appointed as England’s interim manager following the departure of Gareth Southgate in July 2024 – but what became of his first under-21 side?
Carsley is still technically the England under-21s manager, and his first match in charge of the U21s came exactly three years to the day before Saturday’s Nations League victory. It was a 2-0 victory over Kosovo U21s at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.
Fifteen England players featured in that match, including subs, and most of them are now household names. We’re taking a look at where those players are now, three years on.