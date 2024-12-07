Where are they now? The first 7 players Luis Enrique sold at Barcelona

Luis Enrique joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014 but what happened to the first seven players who he decided to sell? We’ve taken a closer look.

The Spanish manager enjoyed a successful three-year stint at Camp Nou as he won nine trophies including two league titles and the Champions League.

We’ve gone back to the start of his tenure at Barcelona and have found the first seven stars that he sold and where those players are today.

For the full article, please click here.