Where are they now? The four 17-year-olds to score a Champions League knockout stage goal

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri has become only the fourth player in Champions League history to score a goal in the knockout stages before turning 18.

Nwaneri doubled Arsenal’s lead in the early stages of the first leg of Arsenal’s Round of 16 clash away to Eredivisie champions PSV.

It was an emphatic close-range finish, having been set up by fellow Arsenal academy graduate Myles Lewis Skelly – the first time two English teenagers have combined for a goal in Champions League history.

Here are the only four 17-year-olds to have scored a Champions League knockout goal.

