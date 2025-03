In 2008, The Guardian published a list of 20 ‘future England stars’ at the time aged 18 or under. Their hit rate in predicting the future was extremely mixed.

The list throws up plenty of recognisable names, some brilliant descriptions which are hard to believe now, plus several players who disappeared into obscurity.

Here, we see which of the ’20 future England stars’ lived up to the newspaper’s billing.

Read the article at Planet Football.