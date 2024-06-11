Where are they now? The last 10 England players given their debut by Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson’s time in charge of England wasn’t exactly filled with joy and triumph, but it was one of the most GIF-able and meme-able tenures of all time.

He gets a lot of flack for his work as England manager, does Roy, but the current crop of Lions, who are about to embark upon a quest for European glory, have just been beaten by Iceland in a pre-tournament friendly—the same nation that brought about the resignation of our favourite touchline owl-man.

Hodgson gave debuts to plenty of great players, some of whom are still part of the fold now. Only one of the last ten players Hodgson gave debuts to have actually made it to Euro 2024, however, and it’s the der Kapitan himself.

