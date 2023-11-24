Where are they now? The last Liverpool XI to beat Man City at the Etihad in the Premier League in 2015

Liverpool have enjoyed a fierce rivalry with Manchester City over the years, but believe it or not, they haven’t won at the Etihad in the Premier League since 2015.

While the Reds have enjoyed some memorable moments against City in the Premier League of late, the Etihad has proven to be somewhat of a bogey ground for Jurgen Klopp – although the Reds memorably won there in the Champions League since then.

Klopp’s only win in the Premier League at the Etihad came in November 2015 as they emphatically beat City 4-1 away from home. Fast forward eight years and we thought we’d check out where that Liverpool starting XI is today.

Read the article at Planet Football.