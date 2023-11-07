Where are they now? The last Man Utd XI to be eliminated in the UCL group stages
Manchester United have a distinguished history in European competition, but their 3-2 defeat at Wolfsburg in December 2015 sent Louis van Gaal’s side tumbling out of the Champions League in the group stages.
Having struggled in a group that also contained PSV Eindhoven and CSKA Moscow, United travelled to the Bundesliga side needing a win to stay in the competition.
But the Red Devils were on the wrong end of a five-goal scoreline, with Nacho’s late header sending the Premier League giants out and sparking wild scenes at the Volkswagen Arena.
We’ve taken a look back at one of United’s worst evenings in Europe to see what the XI that played in Germany are up to eight years on.