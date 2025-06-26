Where are they now? The last seven over-30s players signed by Arsenal as Norgaard joins

Arsenal look set to break their recent transfer pattern as they sign 31-year-old Christian Norgaard – but how have the other 30+ year-olds fared?

Reports claim the Gunners have agreed a £10 million fee for the Brentford and Denmark midfielder, but signing players the wrong side of 30 has not always worked out for the North London club.

Here are the previous seven Arsenal have signed and how they fared during their time at the club:

For the full article, please click here.