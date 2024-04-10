Where are they now? The Man Utd U21 XI from Kobbie Mainoo’s debut

Kobbie Mainoo’s start to life as a regular in Manchester United’s first team has been nothing short of a dream, but the midfield wonderkid wasn’t an overnight success.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout 2023-24 campaign under Erik ten Hag, earning Player of the Match on his Premier League debut, scoring a late winner away at Wolves, a scorcher in front of the Stretford End against Liverpool and making his senior England debut.

We’ve looked back at the XI that started alongside him as he made his full Premier League 2 debut in November 2021 – starting in a 3-2 win against Leeds – and caught up with where those young colleagues are now.

