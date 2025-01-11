Where are they now? The nine 16-year-olds to debut for Liverpool

Rio Ngumoha has become the youngest-ever player to feature for Liverpool in the FA Cup, and one of only nine players to represent the famous club at the age of 16.

The prodigiously talented attacker played 72 minutes as Arne Slot’s Reds swotted aside Accrington Stanley with a 4-0 victory in the third round.

But what does such an opportunity mean for his future credentials? We’ve checked in on the nine players to play for Liverpool as young as 16, how their careers have panned out, and where they are today.

Read the article at Planet Football.