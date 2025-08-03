Where are they now? The Tottenham XI from Son Heung-min’s debut in 2015

Son Heung-min is one of the biggest legends in Tottenham Hotspur‘s history – but his debut for the club in 2015 wasn’t exactly the most memorable.

Signed from Bayer Leverkusen, Son made his first Spurs appearance in a 1-0 win over Sunderland and was substituted after 62 minutes.

Happily, things soon picked up for the South Korean forward afterwards. But what became of his team-mates from that September afternoon in the North East?

For the full article, please click here.