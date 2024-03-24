Where are they now? The USMNT XI from Christian Pulisic’s debut in 2016

Almost eight years have passed since Christian Pulisic made his senior debut for the United States.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest stars that American soccer has ever boasted, Pulisic is now the captain and one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Jurgen Klinsmann first named him in the squad for World Cup qualifiers in March 2016. He was a teenager back then and had caught the eye during a breakthrough campaign with Borussia Dortmund. He was brought off the bench in the closing stages in an emphatic 4-0 victory over Guatemala.

