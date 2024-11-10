Where are they now? Tottenham’s 8 wonderkids from Football Manager 2015

Ten years have passed since the release of Football Manager 2015, prompting us to check in on what became of Tottenham’s much-hyped wonderkids from that particular edition of the wildly popular football management simulation game.

Coming right at the start of the Mauricio Pochettino era, Spurs had a couple of gems in their academy system that would soon become integral parts of the first-team.

Having picked them out via the FMScout archives, here are Spurs’ eight wonderkids from Football Manager 2015 – and where they’re at a decade later.

