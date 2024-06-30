Where are they now? Zinedine Zidane’s outrageous best XI in the world from 2014
Back in 2014, Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane named his dream XI of the best players in world football.
Doing so midway through the 2014-15 campaign whilst he was in charge of Real Madrid’s B Team, Zidane got his wish of managing most of the Los Blancos players he named in the XI by getting the top job in January 2016.
While he was a diplomatic, no doubt pleasing Madrid president Florentino Perez by leaning heavily on Madrid players, he did also choose a couple of names from rivals Barcelona alongside a couple of eyebrow-raising selections from elsewhere in Europe.