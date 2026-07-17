Arteta should focus on one key area for his Arsenal team.

Arsenal have never been in a better position to attract footballers but where should Mikel Arteta focus on improving the champions?

A Premier League victory and Champions League final appearance have made the Gunners one of the most attractive destinations for players in Europe and as Arteta attempts to become just the fourth manager to win successive titles, he will need recruitment to meet that lofty target.

Here’s where Arsenal most need to strengthen and who they should sign.

Where Arsenal need to strengthen

Left wing is an obvious priority for Arsenal.

The sale of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas has left Arsenal with plenty of players who can fill that role but only one who would describe it as their natural position.

That man is Gabriel Martinelli but the Brazilian’s effectiveness has declined. Since scoring 15 league goals in the 2022-23 season, Martinelli has not reached double figures and scored just one Premier League goal last campaign. His contract is also due to expire in a year and he has given the club little reason to extend.

Eberechi Eze can play in the position but of his nine Premier League goal contributions last season, just two of them came from the left wing. The England player was far more effective in the number 10 spot.

Noni Madueke was supposedly bought for cover on both flanks but like Eze, he was more effective away from the left wing. All six of his Premier League goals last season came while he was operating on the right flank and Madueke only played four league games on the left.

The number one target

The number one target for Arsenal is well publicised: Morgan Rogers.

The reasons why Arteta would want Rogers are obvious. He is a versatile player who can play across the front line, both scores and assists, is young and would fit into the Arsenal system without too much adaptation.

The sale of Trossard would suggest Arsenal are confident about bringing in a new winger and our friends at TEAMtalk say Rogers is the ‘primary focus’ for Arteta and the transfer board.

But it is not a transfer that would come cheap. Arsenal reportedly value him at a maximum of £80m but Fabrizio Romano suggests Villa see his price closer to £130m. There are a few factors that have gone against Arsenal getting a cheaper deal.

Villa have just received money for Youri Tielemans which, coupled with the funds for Champions League qualification and their $10bn-valued owners, mean the club are not in desperate need of a sale. Rogers also has a contract until 2031, giving Villa even more leverage.

Arsenal have also not been helped by their neighbours up the road. Villa can point to the £100m sale of Sandro Tonali and the £85m sale of Matheus Fernandes from a relegated West Ham as evidence Rogers is worth far more than £80m.

Arsenal pocketed £91.5m for reaching the Champions League final and a further ~£50m for their Premier League win, meaning they have the money, but it will be a case of whether they deem Rogers worth the expenditure.

The alternatives

Rogers is not the only name being linked to the Emirates and should they miss out on the Englishman, there are a few different options for Arsenal to explore.

The name most closely linked to the club beside Rogers is Christos Tzolis.

The 24-year-old registered an impressive 17 goals and 23 assists in 36 Belgian Pro League matches for Club Brugge and is reportedly only interested in a move to Arsenal.

Brugge reportedly want £35m for the player, which is not unreasonable in the modern market and would be offset by the €20m Arsenal received for Trossard.

It is a move that comes with risks though. Tzolis does have Premier League experience but it came at Norwich, and he has yet to play for a top team in one of Europe’s five biggest leagues.

The Belgian Pro League is not to be sniffed at, mind; Igor Thiago, Bart Verbruggen and Senne Lammens are all recent successful exports.

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If Tzolis would represent a budget option, Bradley Barcola is a more recognisable name for Arsenal fans to get excited over.

Barcola contributed 20 goal contributions in 49 games for PSG last season but often played second fiddle to Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, notably starting the Champions League final on the bench.

With no Kvaratskhelia, Barcola was given a chance to shine for France in the World Cup which will have only boosted his value.

That value has also risen by the fact PSG have no intention of selling.

David Ornstein suggested that Arsenal, and Liverpool who are also linked, would be looking at a fee above the £116m Manchester City paid for Elliot Anderson.

At that point, you may as well just spend the money Villa want for Rogers.

Elsewhere, Italian media claim Arsenal have sounded out Kenan Yildiz with Juventus’ failure to qualify for the Champions League opening the door to a possible sale. The Athletic suggest Arsenal are pausing other options though.

Ajax winger Mika Godts has also been linked after scoring 17 goals and assisting 13 more in the Eredivisie.

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