Where Jurgen Klopp ranks in the Premier League’s greatest coaches by points per game

Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, having already secured his legacy as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history.

Unless he makes a dramatic U-turn, or one day returns to Liverpool later down the line, Klopp looks set to take charge of his final matches in the English game.

The German coach cited “running out of energy” as the key reason for departing Anfield this summer, two years before his current contract with the Reds is due to expire.

