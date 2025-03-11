Where Man Utd’s ‘New Trafford’ stadium will rank among the biggest stadiums in the world

Manchester United have unveiled plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium, but where will it rank among the biggest football stadiums in the world?

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been vocal about his desire to build a new state-of-the-art stadium, which could become the second largest in Europe.

The current plan is to build the new stadium next to Old Trafford, although it hasn’t been disclosed what will happen to that ground moving forward.

