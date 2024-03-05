Where Sheffield United rank in the worst-ever Premier League teams by goal difference

Sheffield United have endured a miserable campaign. We’ve checked out where they rank among the worst-ever Premier League teams by goal difference.

Having played 27 matches so far, they currently have a goal difference of -50. That comes as a result of scoring just 22 goals and conceding a whopping 72 strikes.

If they continue to concede goals at their current rate, this number will continue to increase between now and the end of the campaign.

