If you’re anything like us, your days are plagued by an all-consuming curiosity, a burning need to know the answer to life’s most important and immediate question…

If I were a Champions League football team, which team would I be?

Are you more Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid? Is the bedroom of your mind painted Neapolitan blue or Bavarian red? The answer to this troubling psychological conundrum is FINALLY here.

For the full article, please click here.