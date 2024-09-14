The 61 clubs who boast a Premier League title winner: from Arsenal to Saudi, Luton and England’s 12th tier
Eight current Premier League clubs do not boast a single player with a title winner’s medal, so Manchester United beat them but trail Cristiano Ronaldo.
Premier League clubs with Premier League champions
Manchester City – 20
It turns out that the reigning Premier League champions have quite a few reigning Premier League champions.
Liverpool – 7
Slightly less arduous to list are those carrying their winner’s medals around Anfield, all of whom won it with the Reds four years ago: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Gomez, Jones, Robertson, Salah and Van Dijk.
Arsenal – 3
Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko
Mikel Arteta is taking his sweet time getting the Manchester City late 2010s band back together.
Brighton – 2
James Milner and Danny Welbeck
Fabian Hurzeler had just turned 19 when Milner became a Premier League champion.
Everton – 2
Ashley Young and Asmir Begovic
It is not always an advantage to boast a Premier League winner or two.
Chelsea – 1
Cole Palmer
In 358 minutes across 14 Premier League appearances en route to the title in the 2022/23 season, Palmer scored no goals and assisted one. It was quite inevitably against Chelsea.
Crystal Palace – 1
Jeffrey Schlupp
Leicester’s Young Player of the Year in 2015/16 knew it wouldn’t get any better so jumped ship to join Sam Allardyce’s Palace the following January.
Ipswich – 1
Kalvin Phillips
Having made his full debut for Ipswich just before the international break, Phillips has already started half the number of Premier League games for his new loan club as he did during Manchester City’s 2022/23 championship campaign.
Leicester – 1
Jamie Vardy
And he will never let Spurs forget it.
Manchester United – 1
Jonny Evans
There are considerably more Premier League winners in the Manchester United dug-out and boardroom, between Ruud van Nistelrooy, Michael Clegg, Darren Fletcher and Jason Wilcox.
Nottingham Forest – 1
Neco Williams
If Nuno Espirito Santo has recovered from those Jose Mourinho home truths yet, him and Callum Hudson-Odoi could compare their Champions League winner’s medals.
Southampton – 1
Adam Lallana
Wonder if he cherishes that more than scoring the only goal of Sam Allardyce’s England reign?
Championship clubs with Premier League champions
Luton – 1
Victor Moses
Crystal Palace, Wigan, Chelsea, Liverpool (loan), Stoke (loan), West Ham (loan), Fenerbahce (loan), Inter Milan (loan), Spartak Moscow (loan), Spartak Moscow, Luton Town is a stunning career path.
Sheffield Wednesday – 1
Nathaniel Chalobah
It’s not yet proven good enough to make a single matchday squad since joining from West Brom, but still.
La Liga clubs with Premier League champions
Atletico Madrid – 2
Cesar Azpilicueta and Julian Alvarez
There isn’t much those two haven’t won between them.
Barcelona – 2
Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres
While Manchester City have built their empire with composite parts of peak Barcelona coaching and boardroom, the Catalans took a weirdly specific liking to Pep’s 2020/21 vintage.
Celta Vigo – 1
Marcos Alonso
It is difficult to think of a more inconspicuous but ludicrously important substitution in recent Premier League history than Marcos Alonso coming on for Cesc Fabregas when Chelsea were 3-0 down to Arsenal in September 2016.
Real Madrid – 2
Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Diaz
Forgot Diaz’s 49 minutes across five Premier League appearances in 2017/18, didn’t you? Embarrassing.
Leganes – 1
Matija Nastasic
That first season and a bit with Manchester City really was something else.
Real Betis – 1
Adrian
Liverpool could not have done it without him but mainly actually Andy Lonergan.
Real Sociedad – 1
Sergio Gomez
Two Premier League winner’s medals for 389 minutes’ work is a phenomenal effort, albeit not Scott Carson levels of efficiency.
Sevilla – 1
Jesus Navas
Still going. With those piercing eyes anything is possible.
Serie A clubs with Premier League champions
AC Milan – 2
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Divock Origi
It is beside the point but Origi is one La Liga goal off completing the Raducioiu/Jovetic/Kluivert.
Lyon – 2
Nemanja Matic and Dejan Lovren
Has Jose Mourinho definitely not tried to sign Matic for Fenerbahce yet?
Atalanta – 1
Juan Cuadrado
Chelsea signed Cuadrado in February 2015 for £27m, with Mo Salah headed the other way to Fiorentina on loan as part of the deal. Clearlake could never.
Fiorentina – 1
David De Gea
Fair play for having a gap year in your early 30s.
Juventus – 1
Danilo
“It wasn’t a difficult decision to choose City over Chelsea,” Danilo said at the time of his decision to reject the reigning Premier League champions for the future perennial Premier League champions.
Lazio – 1
Pedro
The oldest outfielder to feature in Serie A so far this season.
Saudi Pro League clubs with Premier League champions
Al Nassr – 3
Cristiano Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte and Sadio Mane
Anyone else excited for when Tickers pulls his finger out and scrubs Ronaldo’s 769 career club goals from history?
Al Ahli – 2
Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino
Those rondos must be incredible.
Al Ettifaq – 2
Demarai Gray and Georginio Wijnaldum
Two slightly different contributions to two remarkable achievements.
Al Ittihad – 2
N’Golo Kante and Fabinho
Presumably a stupidly overpowered midfield even at about a quarter-pace.
Al Fayha – 1
Chris Smalling
He will have had his reasons, but what a shame Smalling did not decide to retire in the same summer as Phil Jones for vibes and banter.
Al Hilal – 1
Joao Cancelo
Barclaysmen are good and all but no-one can take that year or so away from Joao Cancelo when he was the best player in the Premier League by a mile.
Al Orobah – 1
Kurt Zouma
For me, that cat hadn’t done anything wrong.
Turkish Super Lig clubs with Premier League champions
Besiktas – 2
Daniel Amartey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
That is pure, uncut Turkish league nonsense.
Adana Demirspor – 1
Mario Balotelli
That assist being his only one in the Premier League for Manchester City is, to be fair, a phenomenal stat.
Galatasaray – 1
Michy Batshuayi
Joining every member of Turkey’s Big Three consecutively without moving to any other club in between is fine work.
Trabzonspor – 1
Stefan Savic
In case you were wondering: 544 minutes in 2011/12.
Vitesse – 1
Alexander Buttner
As he himself has pointed out, it’s one more than Steven Gerrard ever managed.
Brazilian Serie A clubs with Premier League champions
Gremio – 2
Diego Costa and Fabio
Fabio still being only 34 is absolutely not on.
Athletico Paranaense – 1
Fernandinho
Winning the state championship with your boyhood team in 2005 and then 2023 must feel as sweet as the six Ukrainian titles and five Premier Leagues in between.
Botafogo – 1
Rafael
Rafael still being only 34 is absolutely not on, although not nearly as surprising if the revelation had come three entries earlier.
Flamengo – 1
David Luiz
Hope he’s still taking those free-kicks.
Primeira Liga clubs with Premier League champions
Benfica – 1
Nicolas Otamendi
Can’t rely on pace if you never had it [insert Roll Safe meme].
Estoril – 1
Eliaquim Mangala
Think most of those 115 Manchester City charges relate to this signing.
Estrela de Amadora – 1
Nani
Presumably still snatching souls at his 10th different club, aged 37.
Bundesliga clubs with Premier League champions
Bayern Munich – 1
Leroy Sane
Double figures for goals and assists in consecutive title-winning seasons before leaving in time for Liverpool to storm it in his absence was quite the flex.
Werder Bremen – 1
Naby Keita
Liverpool have rarely blundered in the transfer market quite as drastically, even if Keita did technically win the lot across his five years on Merseyside.
Other clubs with Premier League champions
Ajax – 1
Jordan Henderson
Another Henderson shuffle feels unlikely at this stage.
Basel – 1
Xherdan Shaqiri
Get yourself back home after more than a decade collecting trophies and breaking hearts around the world, you big Powercube.
Celtic – 1
Kasper Schmeichel
Still the most recent of the only two father-son pairings to win the Premier League until Alf-Inge comes out of retirement.
Cerezo Osaka – 1
Shinji Kagawa
It is not looked back upon fondly by player or club but Kagawa boasts the penultimate hat-trick scored under Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as the opening goal in his retirement game.
Colorado Rapids – 1
Zack Steffen
One appearance in both 2020/21 and 2021/22 was apparently worthy of a pair of winner’s medals.
Fenerbahce – 1
Edin Dzeko
“My player of the year would always be from the champions. I would say a City player and I would choose Dzeko. He was the third striker at the beginning of the season and when the team needed him, in crucial moments, he made the difference. He has 16 goals. Sixteen for the third striker is something spectacular. He’s not just a goalscorer. He assists, he plays.” So said perpetual contrarian Mourinho in May 2014.
Guadalajara – 1
Javier Hernandez
Mourinho foresaw Hernandez playing a similar role in his Manchester United team actually. Shame Louis van Gaal selfishly sold him.
Hurstpierpoint – 1
Gareth Barry
“I’ll let him do what he wants to do. He can play where he likes, but I expect he’ll sit in front of the defence and be a shield,” said chuffed chairman and first-team manager Dudley Christensen when unveiling the 43-year-old all-time Premier League record appearance holder as a Bluedog. Twelfth tier of the English pyramid, to save you a Google.
Lorient – 1
Benjamin Mendy
[REDACTED]
Monaco – 1
Takumi Minamino
How wise it was to join a Liverpool side already about 427 points clear at the top of the table in January 2020, earning a medal in 242 minutes.
Olympiacos – 1
Willian
With his Premier League reputation restored across two excellent years at Fulham, Willian is free again to spread his wings.
Shanghai Port – 1
Oscar
Few have ever secured the coin with such vigour. Within reason.
Free agents
Stevan Jovetic, Alvaro Negredo, Jack Rodwell and Joel Matip are one keeper away from forming a mean five-a-side team.
