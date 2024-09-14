Beyond the obvious teams, where do the most Premier League winners reside?

Eight current Premier League clubs do not boast a single player with a title winner’s medal, so Manchester United beat them but trail Cristiano Ronaldo.

Premier League clubs with Premier League champions

Manchester City – 20

It turns out that the reigning Premier League champions have quite a few reigning Premier League champions.

Liverpool – 7

Slightly less arduous to list are those carrying their winner’s medals around Anfield, all of whom won it with the Reds four years ago: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Gomez, Jones, Robertson, Salah and Van Dijk.

Arsenal – 3

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Mikel Arteta is taking his sweet time getting the Manchester City late 2010s band back together.

Brighton – 2

James Milner and Danny Welbeck

Fabian Hurzeler had just turned 19 when Milner became a Premier League champion.

MORE FEATURES FROM F365

👉 Ten Premier League players who are stuck until January, including £75m-rated Liverpool pair

👉 William Saliba among five Premier League frauds unveiled during international break

Everton – 2

Ashley Young and Asmir Begovic

It is not always an advantage to boast a Premier League winner or two.

Chelsea – 1

Cole Palmer

In 358 minutes across 14 Premier League appearances en route to the title in the 2022/23 season, Palmer scored no goals and assisted one. It was quite inevitably against Chelsea.

Crystal Palace – 1

Jeffrey Schlupp

Leicester’s Young Player of the Year in 2015/16 knew it wouldn’t get any better so jumped ship to join Sam Allardyce’s Palace the following January.

Ipswich – 1

Kalvin Phillips

Having made his full debut for Ipswich just before the international break, Phillips has already started half the number of Premier League games for his new loan club as he did during Manchester City’s 2022/23 championship campaign.

Leicester – 1

Jamie Vardy

And he will never let Spurs forget it.

Manchester United – 1

Jonny Evans

There are considerably more Premier League winners in the Manchester United dug-out and boardroom, between Ruud van Nistelrooy, Michael Clegg, Darren Fletcher and Jason Wilcox.

Nottingham Forest – 1

Neco Williams

If Nuno Espirito Santo has recovered from those Jose Mourinho home truths yet, him and Callum Hudson-Odoi could compare their Champions League winner’s medals.

Southampton – 1

Adam Lallana

Wonder if he cherishes that more than scoring the only goal of Sam Allardyce’s England reign?

Championship clubs with Premier League champions

Luton – 1

Victor Moses

Crystal Palace, Wigan, Chelsea, Liverpool (loan), Stoke (loan), West Ham (loan), Fenerbahce (loan), Inter Milan (loan), Spartak Moscow (loan), Spartak Moscow, Luton Town is a stunning career path.

Sheffield Wednesday – 1

Nathaniel Chalobah

It’s not yet proven good enough to make a single matchday squad since joining from West Brom, but still.

La Liga clubs with Premier League champions

Atletico Madrid – 2

Cesar Azpilicueta and Julian Alvarez

There isn’t much those two haven’t won between them.

Barcelona – 2

Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres

While Manchester City have built their empire with composite parts of peak Barcelona coaching and boardroom, the Catalans took a weirdly specific liking to Pep’s 2020/21 vintage.

Celta Vigo – 1

Marcos Alonso

It is difficult to think of a more inconspicuous but ludicrously important substitution in recent Premier League history than Marcos Alonso coming on for Cesc Fabregas when Chelsea were 3-0 down to Arsenal in September 2016.

Real Madrid – 2

Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Diaz

Forgot Diaz’s 49 minutes across five Premier League appearances in 2017/18, didn’t you? Embarrassing.

Leganes – 1

Matija Nastasic

That first season and a bit with Manchester City really was something else.

Real Betis – 1

Adrian

Liverpool could not have done it without him but mainly actually Andy Lonergan.

Real Sociedad – 1

Sergio Gomez

Two Premier League winner’s medals for 389 minutes’ work is a phenomenal effort, albeit not Scott Carson levels of efficiency.

Sevilla – 1

Jesus Navas

Still going. With those piercing eyes anything is possible.

MORE FEATURES FROM F365

👉 Aston Villa ticket hike is deplorable, inexcusable and there’s only one winner

👉 Team Boehly or Team Eghbali? A ‘civil war’ Sophie’s choice for Chelsea fans in the dark

Serie A clubs with Premier League champions

AC Milan – 2

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Divock Origi

It is beside the point but Origi is one La Liga goal off completing the Raducioiu/Jovetic/Kluivert.

Lyon – 2

Nemanja Matic and Dejan Lovren

Has Jose Mourinho definitely not tried to sign Matic for Fenerbahce yet?

Atalanta – 1

Juan Cuadrado

Chelsea signed Cuadrado in February 2015 for £27m, with Mo Salah headed the other way to Fiorentina on loan as part of the deal. Clearlake could never.

Fiorentina – 1

David De Gea

Fair play for having a gap year in your early 30s.

Juventus – 1

Danilo

“It wasn’t a difficult decision to choose City over Chelsea,” Danilo said at the time of his decision to reject the reigning Premier League champions for the future perennial Premier League champions.

Lazio – 1

Pedro

The oldest outfielder to feature in Serie A so far this season.

Saudi Pro League clubs with Premier League champions

Al Nassr – 3

Cristiano Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte and Sadio Mane

Anyone else excited for when Tickers pulls his finger out and scrubs Ronaldo’s 769 career club goals from history?

Al Ahli – 2

Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino

Those rondos must be incredible.

Al Ettifaq – 2

Demarai Gray and Georginio Wijnaldum

Two slightly different contributions to two remarkable achievements.

Al Ittihad – 2

N’Golo Kante and Fabinho

Presumably a stupidly overpowered midfield even at about a quarter-pace.

Al Fayha – 1

Chris Smalling

He will have had his reasons, but what a shame Smalling did not decide to retire in the same summer as Phil Jones for vibes and banter.

Al Hilal – 1

Joao Cancelo

Barclaysmen are good and all but no-one can take that year or so away from Joao Cancelo when he was the best player in the Premier League by a mile.

Al Orobah – 1

Kurt Zouma

For me, that cat hadn’t done anything wrong.

Turkish Super Lig clubs with Premier League champions

Besiktas – 2

Daniel Amartey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

That is pure, uncut Turkish league nonsense.

Adana Demirspor – 1

Mario Balotelli

That assist being his only one in the Premier League for Manchester City is, to be fair, a phenomenal stat.

Galatasaray – 1

Michy Batshuayi

Joining every member of Turkey’s Big Three consecutively without moving to any other club in between is fine work.

Trabzonspor – 1

Stefan Savic

In case you were wondering: 544 minutes in 2011/12.

Vitesse – 1

Alexander Buttner

As he himself has pointed out, it’s one more than Steven Gerrard ever managed.

Brazilian Serie A clubs with Premier League champions

Gremio – 2

Diego Costa and Fabio

Fabio still being only 34 is absolutely not on.

Athletico Paranaense – 1

Fernandinho

Winning the state championship with your boyhood team in 2005 and then 2023 must feel as sweet as the six Ukrainian titles and five Premier Leagues in between.

Botafogo – 1

Rafael

Rafael still being only 34 is absolutely not on, although not nearly as surprising if the revelation had come three entries earlier.

Flamengo – 1

David Luiz

Hope he’s still taking those free-kicks.

Primeira Liga clubs with Premier League champions

Benfica – 1

Nicolas Otamendi

Can’t rely on pace if you never had it [insert Roll Safe meme].

Estoril – 1

Eliaquim Mangala

Think most of those 115 Manchester City charges relate to this signing.

Estrela de Amadora – 1

Nani

Presumably still snatching souls at his 10th different club, aged 37.

MORE FEATURES FROM F365

👉 Top 10 Premier League summer signings includes one Man Utd buy and no Arsenal players

👉 Five Manchester United fiascos that will see Erik ten Hag sacked on December 14

Bundesliga clubs with Premier League champions

Bayern Munich – 1

Leroy Sane

Double figures for goals and assists in consecutive title-winning seasons before leaving in time for Liverpool to storm it in his absence was quite the flex.

Werder Bremen – 1

Naby Keita

Liverpool have rarely blundered in the transfer market quite as drastically, even if Keita did technically win the lot across his five years on Merseyside.

Other clubs with Premier League champions

Ajax – 1

Jordan Henderson

Another Henderson shuffle feels unlikely at this stage.

Basel – 1

Xherdan Shaqiri

Get yourself back home after more than a decade collecting trophies and breaking hearts around the world, you big Powercube.

Celtic – 1

Kasper Schmeichel

Still the most recent of the only two father-son pairings to win the Premier League until Alf-Inge comes out of retirement.

Cerezo Osaka – 1

Shinji Kagawa

It is not looked back upon fondly by player or club but Kagawa boasts the penultimate hat-trick scored under Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as the opening goal in his retirement game.

Colorado Rapids – 1

Zack Steffen

One appearance in both 2020/21 and 2021/22 was apparently worthy of a pair of winner’s medals.

Fenerbahce – 1

Edin Dzeko

“My player of the year would always be from the champions. I would say a City player and I would choose Dzeko. He was the third striker at the beginning of the season and when the team needed him, in crucial moments, he made the difference. He has 16 goals. Sixteen for the third striker is something spectacular. He’s not just a goalscorer. He assists, he plays.” So said perpetual contrarian Mourinho in May 2014.

Guadalajara – 1

Javier Hernandez

Mourinho foresaw Hernandez playing a similar role in his Manchester United team actually. Shame Louis van Gaal selfishly sold him.

Hurstpierpoint – 1

Gareth Barry

“I’ll let him do what he wants to do. He can play where he likes, but I expect he’ll sit in front of the defence and be a shield,” said chuffed chairman and first-team manager Dudley Christensen when unveiling the 43-year-old all-time Premier League record appearance holder as a Bluedog. Twelfth tier of the English pyramid, to save you a Google.

Lorient – 1

Benjamin Mendy

[REDACTED]

Monaco – 1

Takumi Minamino

How wise it was to join a Liverpool side already about 427 points clear at the top of the table in January 2020, earning a medal in 242 minutes.

Olympiacos – 1

Willian

With his Premier League reputation restored across two excellent years at Fulham, Willian is free again to spread his wings.

Shanghai Port – 1

Oscar

Few have ever secured the coin with such vigour. Within reason.

Free agents

Stevan Jovetic, Alvaro Negredo, Jack Rodwell and Joel Matip are one keeper away from forming a mean five-a-side team.

READ NEXT: The best footballers available on a free transfer