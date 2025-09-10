West Ham boss Graham Potter surrounded by bubbles before a match - Jordan Hugill would be so jealous

Graham Potter has claimed his first Premier League manager scalp ever, but only Liverpool are a bigger harbinger of a top-flight sacking than West Ham.

The following is a rundown of the clubs a Premier League coach faced last before losing their job, and the respective managers who were in charge of them. Sackings, resignations and mutual consents are all considered, provided there was one clear result which proved to be the tipping point. And it had to happen during the season, not in the summer.

On the rare occasion a manager left his post after winning, we will take into account their most recent defeat; we only want results so damaging that the manager in question had to go soon after. To use Frank Lampard’s 2021 Chelsea exit as an example, his final match was an FA Cup win over Luton so the previous game, a 2-0 defeat to Leicester, will be used. Same for Daniel Farke, who left Norwich after beating Brentford in November of that year, with the loss to Leeds in his penultimate match cited as key.

Managers who induced manager exits

1 – 61 different managers

From Ron Atkinson, who induced the first managerial sacking in Premier League history when Chelsea axed Ian Porterfield after a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in February 1993, to Graham Potter, who forced Nottingham Forest’s hand when West Ham beat Nuno’s side in August 2025, 61 different coaches have proven to be the last straw for one Premier League manager.

Others include Tim Sherwood (Gus Poyet, Sunderland), Russell Slade (Ossie Ardiles, Tottenham) and Knut Torum (Jose Mourinho, Chelsea).

2 – 15 different managers

Marcelo Bielsa

Xisco Munoz at Watford

Daniel Farke at Norwich

Slaven Bilic

Bob Bradley at Swansea

Dick Advocaat at Sunderland

Phil Brown

Luiz Felipe Scolari at Chelsea

Gary Megson at Bolton

Chris Coleman

Jacques Santini at Tottenham

Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth

Sean Dyche

Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace

Alan Pardew at West Brom

Roy Evans

Frank Clark at Nottingham Forest

Gerry Francis at Tottenham

Brian Horton

Brian Little at Leicester

John Lyall at Ipswich

Paul Jewell

Egil Olsen at Wimbledon

Iain Dowie at Charlton

Dave Jones

Ray Harford at Blackburn

Roy Hodgson at Blackburn

Joe Kinnear

Ron Atkinson at Aston Villa

Brian Little at Aston Villa

Julen Lopetegui

Nathan Jones at Southampton

Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Steve McClaren

Walter Smith at Everton

Terry Venables at Leeds

Jose Mourinho

Sam Allardyce at Bolton

Mark Hughes at Southampton

Mauricio Pochettino

Malky Mackay at Cardiff

Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Harry Redknapp

Peter Reid at Leeds

Mark Hughes at Manchester City

3 – 11 different managers

Steve Bruce

Paul Ince at Blackburn

Paul Lambert at Aston Villa

Javi Gracia at Watford

Alan Curbishley

Kevin Keegan at Newcastle

Chris Hutchings at Bradford

Peter Taylor at Leicester

Avram Grant

Sammy Lee at Bolton

Chris Hutchings at Wigan

Billy Davies at Derby

Pep Guardiola

Aitor Karanka at Middlesbrough

Slaven Bilic at West Brom

Julen Lopetegui at West Ham

Eddie Howe

Steve McClaren at Newcastle

Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton

Cristian Stellini at Tottenham

Mark Hughes

Glenn Roeder at Newcastle

Alan Irvine at West Brom

Harry Redknapp at QPR

David Moyes

Nigel Pearson at Watford

Bruno Lage at Wolves

Frank Lampard at Everton

Stuart Pearce

Graeme Souness at Newcastle

Mick McCarthy at Sunderland

Chris Coleman at Fulham

Ange Postecoglou

Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest

Russell Martin at Southampton

Ivan Juric at Southampton

Claudio Ranieri

Garry Monk at Swansea

Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Dean Smith

Rafael Benitez at Everton

Claudio Ranieri at Watford

Sean Dyche at Burnley

4 – six different managers

Rafael Benitez

Alain Perrin at Portsmouth

Tony Adams at Portsmouth

Nigel Adkins at Southampton

Mauricio Pellegrino at Southampton

Antonio Conte

Roberto Di Matteo at Chelsea

Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace

Tony Pulis at West Brom

Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Claudio Ranieri at Fulham

Quique Sanchez Flores at Watford

Chris Wilder at Sheffield United

Dean Smith at Aston Villa

Roy Hodgson

Mick McCarthy at Wolves

Andre Villas-Boas at Chelsea

Claude Puel at Leicester

Brendan Rodgers at Leicester



Tony Pulis

Sam Allardyce at Newcastle

Paul Hart at Portsmouth

Mike Phelan at Hull

Craig Shakespeare at Leicester



Brendan Rodgers

Andre Villas-Boas at Tottenham

Rene Meulensteen at Fulham

Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham

Frank Lampard at Chelsea

5 – one manager

Roberto Martinez

Avram Grant at West Ham

Steve Bruce at Sunderland

Roberto Mancini at Manchester City

David Moyes at Manchester United

Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool

6 – two managers

Alex Ferguson

Howard Wilkinson at Leeds

Joe Royle at Everton

David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday

Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace

Steve Wigley at Southampton

Martin O’Neill at Sunderland

Jurgen Klopp

Francesco Guidolin at Swansea

Slaven Bilic at West Ham

Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham

Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Marco Silva at Everton

Scott Parker at Bournemouth

7 – one manager

Arsene Wenger

Ruud Gullit at Chelsea

Peter Reid at Sunderland

Jim Smitha at Derby

Gordon Strachan at Southampton

Kevin Keegan at Newcastle

Phil Brown at Hull

Ronald Koeman at Everton

8 – one manager

Sam Allardyce

Kevin Keegan at Manchester City

Alan Pardew at West Ham

Martin Jol at Tottenham

Lawrie Sanchez at Fulham

Martin Jol at Fulham

Michael Laudrup at Swansea

Roberto Martinez at Everton

Paul Clement at Swansea

Teams who induced manager exits

1 – 20 different clubs

In a number which includes MK Dons (Neil Warnock, QPR), Port Vale (Ian Branfoot, Southampton), Bristol City (Graeme Souness, Liverpool) and Ipswich (Gary O’Neil, Wolves) 20 different clubs have inflicted one result so damaging that a manager paid with their job soon after.

2 – seven different clubs

Cardiff

Steve Clarke at West Brom

David Wagner at Huddersfield

Leeds

Xisco Munoz at Watford

Daniel Farke at Norwich

Portsmouth

Dave Bassett at Nottingham Forest

Peter Reid at Leeds

Sunderland

Ruud Gullit at Newcastle

Roberto Martinez at Everton

Swansea

Tim Sherwood at Aston Villa

Remi Garde at Aston Villa

Watford

Danny Wilson at Sheffield Wednesday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Wimbledon

Ron Atkinson at Aston Villa

Brian Little at Aston Villa

3 – seven different clubs

Blackburn

Peter Reid at Manchester City

Glenn Roeder at Newcastle

Roy Hodgson at Liverpool

Bournemouth

Steve McClaren at Newcastle

Javi Gracia at Leeds

Sean Dyche at Everton

Burnley

Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace

Alan Pardew at West Brom

Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United

Charlton

Kevin Keegan at Newcastle

Chris Hutchings at Bradford

Peter Taylor at Leicester

Crystal Palace

Gary Megson at West Brom

Claude Puel at Leicester

Brendan Rodgers at Leicester

Hull

Luiz Felipe Scolari at Chelsea

Gary Megson at Bolton

Paul Lambert at Aston Villa

Middlesbrough

Walter Smith at Everton

Terry Venables at Leeds

Les Reed at Charlton

4 – five different clubs

Bolton

Alan Pardew at West Ham

Kevin Keegan at Manchester City

Roy Keane at Sunderland

Sam Allardyce at Blackburn

Everton

David Moyes at Manchester United

Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool

Paul Clement at Swansea

Jose Mourinho at Tottenham

Norwich

Mike Walker at Everton

Rafael Benitez at Everton

Claudio Ranieri at Watford

Sean Dyche at Burnley

Stoke

Sam Allardyce at Newcastle

Paul Hart at Portsmouth

Alan Irvine at West Brom

Harry Redknapp at QPR

5 – three different clubs

Fulham

Howard Wilkinson at Sunderland

Jacques Santini at Tottenham

Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth

Ian Holloway at Crystal Palace

Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa

Leicester

Garry Monk at Swansea

Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

Marco Silva at Watford

Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham

Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Wigan

Iain Dowie at Charlton

Paul Ince at Blackburn

Avram Grant at West Ham

Steve Bruce at Sunderland

Roberto Mancini at Manchester City

6 – one club

Aston Villa

Ian Porterfield at Chelsea

Colin Todd at Derby

Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle

Brian McDermott at Reading

Gus Poyet at Sunderland

Graham Potter at Chelsea

7 – three clubs

Arsenal

Ruud Gullit at Chelsea

Peter Reid at Sunderland

Jim Smith at Derby

Gordon Strachan at Southampton

Kevin Keegan at Newcastle

Phil Brown at Hull

Ronald Koeman at Everton

Tottenham

Roy Evans at Liverpool

Mark Hughes at Manchester City

Steve Bruce at Newcastle

Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds

Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest

Russell Martin at Southampton

Ivan Juric at Southampton

West Brom

Chris Hughton at Newcastle

Mick McCarthy at Wolves

Andre Villas-Boas at Chelsea

Paolo Di Canio at Sunderland

Chris Hughton at Norwich

Mike Phelan at Hull

Craig Shakespeare at Leicester



8 – two clubs

Manchester United

Howard Wilkinson at Leeds

Joe Royle at Everton

David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday

Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace

Steve Wigley at Southampton

Martin O’Neill at Sunderland

Mark Hughes at Southampton

Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham

Newcastle

John Deehan at Norwich

Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea

Martin Jol at Tottenham

Lawrie Sanchez at Fulham

Mauricio Pellegrino at Southampton

Javi Gracia at Watford

Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton

Cristian Stellini at Tottenham

9 – one club

Manchester City

Brian Little at Leicester

John Lyall at Ipswich

Graeme Souness at Newcastle

Mick McCarthy at Sunderland

Chris Coleman at Fulham

Roberto Di Matteo at West Brom

Aitor Karanka at Middlesbrough

Slaven Bilic at West Brom

Julen Lopetegui at West Ham

10 – three clubs

Chelsea

Kenny Dalglish at Newcastle

Sam Allardyce at Bolton

Sammy Lee at Bolton

Chris Hutchings at Wigan

Billy Davies at Derby

Nigel Adkins at Southampton

Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace

Tony Pulis at West Brom

Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Steve Cooper at Leicester

Southampton

Roy Hodgson at Blackburn

Glenn Hoddle at Tottenham

Mark Hughes at QPR

Malky Mackay at Cardiff

Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace

Claudio Ranieri at Fulham

Quique Sanchez Flores at Watford

Chris Wilder at Sheffield United

Dean Smith at Aston Villa

Antonio Conte at Tottenham

West Ham

Stuart Gray at Southampton

Martin Jol at Fulham

Michael Laudrup at Swansea

Dick Advocaat at Sunderland

Bob Bradley at Swansea

Nigel Pearson at Watford

Bruno Lage at Wolves

Frank Lampard at Everton

Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest

13 – one club

Liverpool

Frank Clark at Nottingham Forest

Gerry Francis at Tottneham

Jean Tigana at Fulham

Alain Perrin at Portsmouth

Tony Adams at Portsmouth

Andre Villas-Boas at Tottenham

Rene Meulensteen at Fulham,

Francesco Guidolin at Swansea

Slaven Bilic at West Ham

Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham

Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Marco Silva at Everton

Scott Parker at Bournemouth

Managers who induced consecutive manager exits

Brian Horton – Brian Little at Leicester (resigned in November 1994) and John Lyall at Ipswich (resigned in December 1994)

Alan Curbishley – Chris Hutchings at Bradford (sacked in November 2000) and Peter Taylor at Leicester (sacked in September 2001)

Stuart Pearce – Graeme Souness at Newcastle (sacked in February 2006) and Mick McCarthy at Sunderland (sacked in March 2006)

Avram Grant – Chris Hutchings at Wigan (sacked in November 2007) and Billy Davies (mutual consented in November 2007)

Roberto Martinez – Avram Grant at West Ham (sacked in May 2011) and Steve Bruce at Sunderland (sacked in November 2011)

Roy Hodgson – Mick McCarthy at Wolves (sacked in February 2012) and Andre Villas-Boas at Chelsea (sacked in March 2012)

Mark Hughes – Alan Irvine at West Brom (sacked in December 2014) and Harry Redknapp at QPR (resigned in February 2015)

Claudio Ranieri – Garry Monk at Swansea (sacked in December 2015) and Jose Mourinho at Chelsea (sacked in December 2015)

Dean Smith – Rafael Benitez at Everton (sacked in January 2022) and Claudio Ranieri at Watford (sacked in January 2022)

Managers who induced two non-consecutive manager exits in same season

Alex Ferguson (1996/97) – Howard Wilkinson at Leeds (sacked in September) and Joe Royle (resigned in March)

Alex Ferguson (1997/98) – David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday (sacked in November) and Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace (resigned in April)

Chris Coleman (2004/05) – Jacques Santini at Tottenham (resigned in November) and Velimir Zajev at Portsmouth (returned to director of football position in April)

Sam Allardyce (2013/14) – Martin Jol at Fulham (sacked in December) and Michael Laudrup at Swansea (sacked in February)

Brendan Rodgers (2013/14) – Andre Villas-Boas at Tottenham (mutual consented in December) and Rene Meulensteen at Fulham (sacked in February)

Sean Dyche (2017/18) – Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace (sacked in September) and Alan Pardew at West Brom (mutual consented in April)

Jurgen Klopp (2018/19) – Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham (sacked in November) and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (sacked in December)

David Moyes (2022/23) – Bruno Lage at Wolves (sacked in October) and Frank Lampard at Everton (sacked in January)

Eddie Howe (2022/23) – Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton (sacked in November) and Cristian Stellini at Tottenham (sacked in April)

Ange Postecoglou (2024/25) – Russell Martin at Southampton (sacked in December) and Ivan Juric at Southampton (sacked in April)

Managers who induced three manager exits in same season

Avram Grant (Chelsea, 2007/08) – beat Sammy Lee’s Bolton 1-0 in October, Chris Hutchings’ Wigan 2-0 in November and Billy Davies’ Derby 2-0 in November



Dean Smith (Norwich, 2021/22) – beat Rafael Benitez’s Everton 2-1 in January, Claudio Ranieri’s Watford 3-0 in January and Sean Dyche’s Burnley 2-0 in April

Managers who induced and then suffered manager exit in same season

John Deehan (Norwich, 1994/95) – drew 0-0 with Mike Walker’s Everton in November; resigned after 3-0 defeat to Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle in April

Jean Tigana (Fulham, 2002/03) – beat Howard Wilkinson’s Sunderland 1-0 in March; sacked after 2-0 defeat to Gerard Houllier’s Liverpool in April

Gordon Strachan (Southampton, 2003/04) – beat Glenn Hoddle’s Tottenham 3-1 in September; resigned after 2-0 defeat to Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in February

Sam Allardyce (Bolton, 2006/07) – beat Alan Pardew’s West Ham 4-0 in December; resigned after drawing 2-2 with Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in April

Roberto Di Matteo (West Brom, 2010/11) – beat Chris Hughton’s Newcastle 3-1 in December; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in February

Steve Clarke (West Brom, 2013/14) – beat Paolo Di Canio’s Sunderland 3-0 in September; sacked after 1-0 defeat to Malky Mackay’s Cardiff in December

Malky Mackay (Cardiff, 2013/14) – beat Steve Clarke’s West Brom 1-0 in December; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Mauricio Pochettino’s Southampton in December

Roberto Martinez (Everton, 2015/16) – drew 1-1 with Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool in October; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Sam Allardyce’s Sunderland in May

Tony Pulis (West Brom, 2017/18) – drew 1-1 with Craig Shakespeare’s Leicester in October; sacked after 4-0 defeat to Antonio Conte’s Chelsea in November

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United, 2021/22) – beat Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham 3-0 November; sacked after 4-1 defeat to Claudio Ranieri’s Watford in November

Claudio Ranieri (Watford, 2021/22) – beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United 4-1 in November; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Dean Smith’s Norwich in January

Julen Lopetegui (West Ham, 2024/25) – beat Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United 2-1 in October; sacked after 4-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in January.

Managers who induced multiple manager exits and then suffered their own in the same season

Sam Allardyce (Newcastle, 2007/08) – beat Martin Jol’s Tottenham 3-1 in October; beat Lawrie Sanchez’s Fulham 1-0 in December; mutual consented after 0-0 draw with Tony Pulis’ Stoke in January

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds, 2021/22) – beat Xisco Munoz’s Watford 1-0 in October; beat Daniel Farke’s Norwich in November; sacked after 4-0 defeat to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in February

Managers who suffered and then induced manager exits in same season

Dean Smith (2021/22) – sacked by Aston Villa after 1-0 defeat to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton in November; beat Rafael Benitez’s Everton 2-1 in January; beat Claudio Ranieri’s Watford 3-0 in January; beat Sean Dyche’s Burnley 2-0 in April



Managers who induced a manager exit and was the next manager to go

Sam Allardyce (Newcastle, 2007/08) – beat Lawrie Sanchez’s Fulham 1-0 in December; mutual consented after drawing 0-0 with Tony Pulis’ Stoke in January

Phil Brown (Hull, 2009/10) – drew 2-2 with Gary Megson’s Bolton in December; resigned after 2-1 defeat to Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in March



Nigel Adkins (Southampton, 2012/13) – beat Mark Hughes’ QPR 3-1 in November; sacked after drawing 2-2 with Rafael Benitez’s Chelsea in January

Martin Jol (Fulham, 2013/14) – beat Ian Holloway’s Crystal Palace 4-1 in October; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Sam Allardyce’s West Ham in December

Garry Monk (Cardiff, 2015/16) – beat Tim Sherwood’s Aston Villa 2-1 in October; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester in December

Jose Mourinho (Manchester United, 2018/19) – drew 1-1 with Mark Hughes’ Southampton in December; sacked after 3-1 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in December

Managers who forced same team into consecutive manager changes

Dave Jones – Blackburn (forced Ray Harford’s sacking with Stockport in October 1996, then Roy Hodgson’s sacking with Southampton in November 1998)

Joe Kinnear – Aston Villa (forced Ron Atkinson’s sacking in November 1994, then Brian Little’s sacking in February 1998, both with Wimbledon)

Roy Hodgson – Leicester (forced Claude Puel’s sacking in February 2019, then Brendan Rodgers’ sacking in April 2023, both with Crystal Palace)

Ange Postecoglou – Southampton (forced Russell Martin’s sacking in December 2024, then Ivan Juric’s sacking in April 2025, both with Tottenham)

Managers to get same manager sacked more than once

Sam Allardyce – beat Martin Jol’s Tottenham 3-1 with Newcastle and Martin Jol’s Fulham 3-0 with West Ham.