West Ham close in on Liverpool record after incredible sacking decision
Graham Potter has claimed his first Premier League manager scalp ever, but only Liverpool are a bigger harbinger of a top-flight sacking than West Ham.
The following is a rundown of the clubs a Premier League coach faced last before losing their job, and the respective managers who were in charge of them. Sackings, resignations and mutual consents are all considered, provided there was one clear result which proved to be the tipping point. And it had to happen during the season, not in the summer.
On the rare occasion a manager left his post after winning, we will take into account their most recent defeat; we only want results so damaging that the manager in question had to go soon after. To use Frank Lampard’s 2021 Chelsea exit as an example, his final match was an FA Cup win over Luton so the previous game, a 2-0 defeat to Leicester, will be used. Same for Daniel Farke, who left Norwich after beating Brentford in November of that year, with the loss to Leeds in his penultimate match cited as key.
Managers who induced manager exits
1 – 61 different managers
From Ron Atkinson, who induced the first managerial sacking in Premier League history when Chelsea axed Ian Porterfield after a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in February 1993, to Graham Potter, who forced Nottingham Forest’s hand when West Ham beat Nuno’s side in August 2025, 61 different coaches have proven to be the last straw for one Premier League manager.
Others include Tim Sherwood (Gus Poyet, Sunderland), Russell Slade (Ossie Ardiles, Tottenham) and Knut Torum (Jose Mourinho, Chelsea).
2 – 15 different managers
Marcelo Bielsa
Xisco Munoz at Watford
Daniel Farke at Norwich
Slaven Bilic
Bob Bradley at Swansea
Dick Advocaat at Sunderland
Phil Brown
Luiz Felipe Scolari at Chelsea
Gary Megson at Bolton
Chris Coleman
Jacques Santini at Tottenham
Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth
Sean Dyche
Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace
Alan Pardew at West Brom
Roy Evans
Frank Clark at Nottingham Forest
Gerry Francis at Tottenham
Brian Horton
Brian Little at Leicester
John Lyall at Ipswich
Paul Jewell
Egil Olsen at Wimbledon
Iain Dowie at Charlton
Dave Jones
Ray Harford at Blackburn
Roy Hodgson at Blackburn
Joe Kinnear
Ron Atkinson at Aston Villa
Brian Little at Aston Villa
Julen Lopetegui
Nathan Jones at Southampton
Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
Steve McClaren
Walter Smith at Everton
Terry Venables at Leeds
Jose Mourinho
Sam Allardyce at Bolton
Mark Hughes at Southampton
Mauricio Pochettino
Malky Mackay at Cardiff
Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace
Harry Redknapp
Peter Reid at Leeds
Mark Hughes at Manchester City
3 – 11 different managers
Steve Bruce
Paul Ince at Blackburn
Paul Lambert at Aston Villa
Javi Gracia at Watford
Alan Curbishley
Kevin Keegan at Newcastle
Chris Hutchings at Bradford
Peter Taylor at Leicester
Avram Grant
Sammy Lee at Bolton
Chris Hutchings at Wigan
Billy Davies at Derby
Pep Guardiola
Aitor Karanka at Middlesbrough
Slaven Bilic at West Brom
Julen Lopetegui at West Ham
Eddie Howe
Steve McClaren at Newcastle
Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton
Cristian Stellini at Tottenham
Mark Hughes
Glenn Roeder at Newcastle
Alan Irvine at West Brom
Harry Redknapp at QPR
David Moyes
Nigel Pearson at Watford
Bruno Lage at Wolves
Frank Lampard at Everton
Stuart Pearce
Graeme Souness at Newcastle
Mick McCarthy at Sunderland
Chris Coleman at Fulham
Ange Postecoglou
Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest
Russell Martin at Southampton
Ivan Juric at Southampton
Claudio Ranieri
Garry Monk at Swansea
Jose Mourinho at Chelsea
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
Dean Smith
Rafael Benitez at Everton
Claudio Ranieri at Watford
Sean Dyche at Burnley
4 – six different managers
Rafael Benitez
Alain Perrin at Portsmouth
Tony Adams at Portsmouth
Nigel Adkins at Southampton
Mauricio Pellegrino at Southampton
Antonio Conte
Roberto Di Matteo at Chelsea
Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace
Tony Pulis at West Brom
Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds
Ralph Hasenhuttl
Claudio Ranieri at Fulham
Quique Sanchez Flores at Watford
Chris Wilder at Sheffield United
Dean Smith at Aston Villa
Roy Hodgson
Mick McCarthy at Wolves
Andre Villas-Boas at Chelsea
Claude Puel at Leicester
Brendan Rodgers at Leicester
Tony Pulis
Sam Allardyce at Newcastle
Paul Hart at Portsmouth
Mike Phelan at Hull
Craig Shakespeare at Leicester
Brendan Rodgers
Andre Villas-Boas at Tottenham
Rene Meulensteen at Fulham
Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham
Frank Lampard at Chelsea
5 – one manager
Roberto Martinez
Avram Grant at West Ham
Steve Bruce at Sunderland
Roberto Mancini at Manchester City
David Moyes at Manchester United
Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool
6 – two managers
Alex Ferguson
Howard Wilkinson at Leeds
Joe Royle at Everton
David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday
Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace
Steve Wigley at Southampton
Martin O’Neill at Sunderland
Jurgen Klopp
Francesco Guidolin at Swansea
Slaven Bilic at West Ham
Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham
Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
Marco Silva at Everton
Scott Parker at Bournemouth
7 – one manager
Arsene Wenger
Ruud Gullit at Chelsea
Peter Reid at Sunderland
Jim Smitha at Derby
Gordon Strachan at Southampton
Kevin Keegan at Newcastle
Phil Brown at Hull
Ronald Koeman at Everton
8 – one manager
Sam Allardyce
Kevin Keegan at Manchester City
Alan Pardew at West Ham
Martin Jol at Tottenham
Lawrie Sanchez at Fulham
Martin Jol at Fulham
Michael Laudrup at Swansea
Roberto Martinez at Everton
Paul Clement at Swansea
Teams who induced manager exits
1 – 20 different clubs
In a number which includes MK Dons (Neil Warnock, QPR), Port Vale (Ian Branfoot, Southampton), Bristol City (Graeme Souness, Liverpool) and Ipswich (Gary O’Neil, Wolves) 20 different clubs have inflicted one result so damaging that a manager paid with their job soon after.
2 – seven different clubs
Cardiff
Steve Clarke at West Brom
David Wagner at Huddersfield
Leeds
Xisco Munoz at Watford
Daniel Farke at Norwich
Portsmouth
Dave Bassett at Nottingham Forest
Peter Reid at Leeds
Sunderland
Ruud Gullit at Newcastle
Roberto Martinez at Everton
Swansea
Tim Sherwood at Aston Villa
Remi Garde at Aston Villa
Watford
Danny Wilson at Sheffield Wednesday
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
Wimbledon
Ron Atkinson at Aston Villa
Brian Little at Aston Villa
3 – seven different clubs
Blackburn
Peter Reid at Manchester City
Glenn Roeder at Newcastle
Roy Hodgson at Liverpool
Bournemouth
Steve McClaren at Newcastle
Javi Gracia at Leeds
Sean Dyche at Everton
Burnley
Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace
Alan Pardew at West Brom
Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United
Charlton
Kevin Keegan at Newcastle
Chris Hutchings at Bradford
Peter Taylor at Leicester
Crystal Palace
Gary Megson at West Brom
Claude Puel at Leicester
Brendan Rodgers at Leicester
Hull
Luiz Felipe Scolari at Chelsea
Gary Megson at Bolton
Paul Lambert at Aston Villa
Middlesbrough
Walter Smith at Everton
Terry Venables at Leeds
Les Reed at Charlton
4 – five different clubs
Bolton
Alan Pardew at West Ham
Kevin Keegan at Manchester City
Roy Keane at Sunderland
Sam Allardyce at Blackburn
Everton
David Moyes at Manchester United
Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool
Paul Clement at Swansea
Jose Mourinho at Tottenham
Norwich
Mike Walker at Everton
Rafael Benitez at Everton
Claudio Ranieri at Watford
Sean Dyche at Burnley
Stoke
Sam Allardyce at Newcastle
Paul Hart at Portsmouth
Alan Irvine at West Brom
Harry Redknapp at QPR
5 – three different clubs
Fulham
Howard Wilkinson at Sunderland
Jacques Santini at Tottenham
Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth
Ian Holloway at Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa
Leicester
Garry Monk at Swansea
Jose Mourinho at Chelsea
Marco Silva at Watford
Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham
Frank Lampard at Chelsea
Wigan
Iain Dowie at Charlton
Paul Ince at Blackburn
Avram Grant at West Ham
Steve Bruce at Sunderland
Roberto Mancini at Manchester City
6 – one club
Aston Villa
Ian Porterfield at Chelsea
Colin Todd at Derby
Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle
Brian McDermott at Reading
Gus Poyet at Sunderland
Graham Potter at Chelsea
7 – three clubs
Arsenal
Ruud Gullit at Chelsea
Peter Reid at Sunderland
Jim Smith at Derby
Gordon Strachan at Southampton
Kevin Keegan at Newcastle
Phil Brown at Hull
Ronald Koeman at Everton
Tottenham
Roy Evans at Liverpool
Mark Hughes at Manchester City
Steve Bruce at Newcastle
Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds
Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest
Russell Martin at Southampton
Ivan Juric at Southampton
West Brom
Chris Hughton at Newcastle
Mick McCarthy at Wolves
Andre Villas-Boas at Chelsea
Paolo Di Canio at Sunderland
Chris Hughton at Norwich
Mike Phelan at Hull
Craig Shakespeare at Leicester
8 – two clubs
Manchester United
Howard Wilkinson at Leeds
Joe Royle at Everton
David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday
Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace
Steve Wigley at Southampton
Martin O’Neill at Sunderland
Mark Hughes at Southampton
Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham
Newcastle
John Deehan at Norwich
Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea
Martin Jol at Tottenham
Lawrie Sanchez at Fulham
Mauricio Pellegrino at Southampton
Javi Gracia at Watford
Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton
Cristian Stellini at Tottenham
9 – one club
Manchester City
Brian Little at Leicester
John Lyall at Ipswich
Graeme Souness at Newcastle
Mick McCarthy at Sunderland
Chris Coleman at Fulham
Roberto Di Matteo at West Brom
Aitor Karanka at Middlesbrough
Slaven Bilic at West Brom
Julen Lopetegui at West Ham
10 – three clubs
Chelsea
Kenny Dalglish at Newcastle
Sam Allardyce at Bolton
Sammy Lee at Bolton
Chris Hutchings at Wigan
Billy Davies at Derby
Nigel Adkins at Southampton
Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace
Tony Pulis at West Brom
Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace
Steve Cooper at Leicester
Southampton
Roy Hodgson at Blackburn
Glenn Hoddle at Tottenham
Mark Hughes at QPR
Malky Mackay at Cardiff
Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace
Claudio Ranieri at Fulham
Quique Sanchez Flores at Watford
Chris Wilder at Sheffield United
Dean Smith at Aston Villa
Antonio Conte at Tottenham
West Ham
Stuart Gray at Southampton
Martin Jol at Fulham
Michael Laudrup at Swansea
Dick Advocaat at Sunderland
Bob Bradley at Swansea
Nigel Pearson at Watford
Bruno Lage at Wolves
Frank Lampard at Everton
Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest
13 – one club
Liverpool
Frank Clark at Nottingham Forest
Gerry Francis at Tottneham
Jean Tigana at Fulham
Alain Perrin at Portsmouth
Tony Adams at Portsmouth
Andre Villas-Boas at Tottenham
Rene Meulensteen at Fulham,
Francesco Guidolin at Swansea
Slaven Bilic at West Ham
Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham
Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
Marco Silva at Everton
Scott Parker at Bournemouth
Managers who induced consecutive manager exits
Brian Horton – Brian Little at Leicester (resigned in November 1994) and John Lyall at Ipswich (resigned in December 1994)
Alan Curbishley – Chris Hutchings at Bradford (sacked in November 2000) and Peter Taylor at Leicester (sacked in September 2001)
Stuart Pearce – Graeme Souness at Newcastle (sacked in February 2006) and Mick McCarthy at Sunderland (sacked in March 2006)
Avram Grant – Chris Hutchings at Wigan (sacked in November 2007) and Billy Davies (mutual consented in November 2007)
Roberto Martinez – Avram Grant at West Ham (sacked in May 2011) and Steve Bruce at Sunderland (sacked in November 2011)
Roy Hodgson – Mick McCarthy at Wolves (sacked in February 2012) and Andre Villas-Boas at Chelsea (sacked in March 2012)
Mark Hughes – Alan Irvine at West Brom (sacked in December 2014) and Harry Redknapp at QPR (resigned in February 2015)
Claudio Ranieri – Garry Monk at Swansea (sacked in December 2015) and Jose Mourinho at Chelsea (sacked in December 2015)
Dean Smith – Rafael Benitez at Everton (sacked in January 2022) and Claudio Ranieri at Watford (sacked in January 2022)
Managers who induced two non-consecutive manager exits in same season
Alex Ferguson (1996/97) – Howard Wilkinson at Leeds (sacked in September) and Joe Royle (resigned in March)
Alex Ferguson (1997/98) – David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday (sacked in November) and Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace (resigned in April)
Chris Coleman (2004/05) – Jacques Santini at Tottenham (resigned in November) and Velimir Zajev at Portsmouth (returned to director of football position in April)
Sam Allardyce (2013/14) – Martin Jol at Fulham (sacked in December) and Michael Laudrup at Swansea (sacked in February)
Brendan Rodgers (2013/14) – Andre Villas-Boas at Tottenham (mutual consented in December) and Rene Meulensteen at Fulham (sacked in February)
Sean Dyche (2017/18) – Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace (sacked in September) and Alan Pardew at West Brom (mutual consented in April)
Jurgen Klopp (2018/19) – Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham (sacked in November) and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (sacked in December)
David Moyes (2022/23) – Bruno Lage at Wolves (sacked in October) and Frank Lampard at Everton (sacked in January)
Eddie Howe (2022/23) – Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton (sacked in November) and Cristian Stellini at Tottenham (sacked in April)
Ange Postecoglou (2024/25) – Russell Martin at Southampton (sacked in December) and Ivan Juric at Southampton (sacked in April)
Managers who induced three manager exits in same season
Avram Grant (Chelsea, 2007/08) – beat Sammy Lee’s Bolton 1-0 in October, Chris Hutchings’ Wigan 2-0 in November and Billy Davies’ Derby 2-0 in November
Dean Smith (Norwich, 2021/22) – beat Rafael Benitez’s Everton 2-1 in January, Claudio Ranieri’s Watford 3-0 in January and Sean Dyche’s Burnley 2-0 in April
Managers who induced and then suffered manager exit in same season
John Deehan (Norwich, 1994/95) – drew 0-0 with Mike Walker’s Everton in November; resigned after 3-0 defeat to Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle in April
Jean Tigana (Fulham, 2002/03) – beat Howard Wilkinson’s Sunderland 1-0 in March; sacked after 2-0 defeat to Gerard Houllier’s Liverpool in April
Gordon Strachan (Southampton, 2003/04) – beat Glenn Hoddle’s Tottenham 3-1 in September; resigned after 2-0 defeat to Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in February
Sam Allardyce (Bolton, 2006/07) – beat Alan Pardew’s West Ham 4-0 in December; resigned after drawing 2-2 with Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in April
Roberto Di Matteo (West Brom, 2010/11) – beat Chris Hughton’s Newcastle 3-1 in December; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in February
Steve Clarke (West Brom, 2013/14) – beat Paolo Di Canio’s Sunderland 3-0 in September; sacked after 1-0 defeat to Malky Mackay’s Cardiff in December
Malky Mackay (Cardiff, 2013/14) – beat Steve Clarke’s West Brom 1-0 in December; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Mauricio Pochettino’s Southampton in December
Roberto Martinez (Everton, 2015/16) – drew 1-1 with Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool in October; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Sam Allardyce’s Sunderland in May
Tony Pulis (West Brom, 2017/18) – drew 1-1 with Craig Shakespeare’s Leicester in October; sacked after 4-0 defeat to Antonio Conte’s Chelsea in November
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United, 2021/22) – beat Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham 3-0 November; sacked after 4-1 defeat to Claudio Ranieri’s Watford in November
Claudio Ranieri (Watford, 2021/22) – beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United 4-1 in November; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Dean Smith’s Norwich in January
Julen Lopetegui (West Ham, 2024/25) – beat Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United 2-1 in October; sacked after 4-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in January.
Managers who induced multiple manager exits and then suffered their own in the same season
Sam Allardyce (Newcastle, 2007/08) – beat Martin Jol’s Tottenham 3-1 in October; beat Lawrie Sanchez’s Fulham 1-0 in December; mutual consented after 0-0 draw with Tony Pulis’ Stoke in January
Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds, 2021/22) – beat Xisco Munoz’s Watford 1-0 in October; beat Daniel Farke’s Norwich in November; sacked after 4-0 defeat to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in February
Managers who suffered and then induced manager exits in same season
Dean Smith (2021/22) – sacked by Aston Villa after 1-0 defeat to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton in November; beat Rafael Benitez’s Everton 2-1 in January; beat Claudio Ranieri’s Watford 3-0 in January; beat Sean Dyche’s Burnley 2-0 in April
Managers who induced a manager exit and was the next manager to go
Sam Allardyce (Newcastle, 2007/08) – beat Lawrie Sanchez’s Fulham 1-0 in December; mutual consented after drawing 0-0 with Tony Pulis’ Stoke in January
Phil Brown (Hull, 2009/10) – drew 2-2 with Gary Megson’s Bolton in December; resigned after 2-1 defeat to Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in March
Nigel Adkins (Southampton, 2012/13) – beat Mark Hughes’ QPR 3-1 in November; sacked after drawing 2-2 with Rafael Benitez’s Chelsea in January
Martin Jol (Fulham, 2013/14) – beat Ian Holloway’s Crystal Palace 4-1 in October; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Sam Allardyce’s West Ham in December
Garry Monk (Cardiff, 2015/16) – beat Tim Sherwood’s Aston Villa 2-1 in October; sacked after 3-0 defeat to Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester in December
Jose Mourinho (Manchester United, 2018/19) – drew 1-1 with Mark Hughes’ Southampton in December; sacked after 3-1 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in December
Managers who forced same team into consecutive manager changes
Dave Jones – Blackburn (forced Ray Harford’s sacking with Stockport in October 1996, then Roy Hodgson’s sacking with Southampton in November 1998)
Joe Kinnear – Aston Villa (forced Ron Atkinson’s sacking in November 1994, then Brian Little’s sacking in February 1998, both with Wimbledon)
Roy Hodgson – Leicester (forced Claude Puel’s sacking in February 2019, then Brendan Rodgers’ sacking in April 2023, both with Crystal Palace)
Ange Postecoglou – Southampton (forced Russell Martin’s sacking in December 2024, then Ivan Juric’s sacking in April 2025, both with Tottenham)
Managers to get same manager sacked more than once
Sam Allardyce – beat Martin Jol’s Tottenham 3-1 with Newcastle and Martin Jol’s Fulham 3-0 with West Ham.