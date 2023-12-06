Which players have forced the most Premier League manager exits ever through scoring?

Fabio Carvalho helped get his old manager sacked once

Jay Rodriguez has scored in two Premier League managers’ last games, almost exactly 10 years apart. But a Manchester United legend has been most deadly.

The following is a rundown of the players who scored in a Premier League manager’s last game before losing their job. Sackings, resignations and mutual consents are all considered, provided there was one clear result which proved to be the tipping point. And it had to happen during the season, not in the summer.

On the rare occasion a manager left his post after winning, we will take into account their most recent defeat; we only want results so damaging that the manager in question had to go soon after. To use Frank Lampard’s 2021 Chelsea exit as an example, his final match was an FA Cup win over Luton so the previous game, a 2-0 defeat to Leicester in which Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison were the scorers, will be used. Same for Daniel Farke, who left Norwich after beating Brentford in November of that year, with the Raphinha and Rodrigo-inspired loss to Leeds in his penultimate match cited as key.

A total of 240 different players have induced one manager exit by scoring at least once in their final game. This number includes such names as Celestine Babayaro (Kenny Dalglish, Newcastle), Jon Flanagan (Andre Villas-Boas, Spurs), Vinnie Jones (Ron Atkinson, Aston Villa), Gary O’Neil (Peter Reid, Leeds) and Arturo Vidal (Roberto Di Matteo, Chelsea), as well as four of the five individuals who helped put Paul Heckingbottom out of his Sheffield United misery; it was a second scalp for Jay Rodriguez.

Players who induced two manager exits (38)

Che Adams

Chris Wilder at Sheffield United

Antonio Conte at Spurs

Gabriel Agbonlahor

Brian McDermott at Reading

Gus Poyet at Sunderland (two goals)

Morgan Amalfitano

Paolo Di Canio at Sunderland

Chris Hughton at Norwich

Juan Pablo Angel

Colin Todd at Derby

Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle

Michail Antonio

Bob Bradley at Swansea

Nigel Pearson at Watford

Andre Ayew

Tim Sherwood at Aston Villa

Bob Bradley at Swansea

Joey Barton

Chris Coleman at Fulham

Lawrie Sanchez at Fulham

Christian Benteke

Brian McDermott at Reading

Gus Poyet at Sunderland (two goals)

Luis Boa Morte

Jacques Santini at Spurs

Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth

Jarrod Bowen

Bruno Lage at Wolves

Frank Lampard at Everton (two goals)

Nicky Butt

Howard Wilkinson at Leeds

Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace

Eric Cantona

Howard Wilkinson at Leeds

Joe Royle at Everton

Carlton Cole

Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle

Martin Jol at Fulham

El Hadji Diouf

Kevin Keegan at Manchester City

Alan Pardew at West Ham

Roberto Firmino

Francesco Guidolin at Swansea

Scott Parker at Bournemouth (two goals)

Eden Hazard

Nigel Adkins at Southampton

Tony Pulis at West Brom (two goals)

Thierry Henry

Jim Smith at Derby (two goals)

Gordon Strachan at Southampton (two goals)

Emile Heskey

Jean Tigana at Fulham

Paul Ince at Blackburn

Harry Kane

Steve Bruce at Newcastle

Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds

Josh King

Steve McClaren at Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Rickie Lambert

Mark Hughes at QPR

Malky Mackay at Cardiff

Oyvind Leonhardsen

Ron Atkinson at Aston Villa

Gerry Francis at Spurs

Romelu Lukaku

Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool

Mark Hughes at Southampton

Gareth McAuley

Andre Villas-Boas at Chelsea

Mike Phelan at Hull

James Milner

Martin Jol at Spurs

Francesco Guidolin at Swansea

Peter Odemwingie

Chris Hughton at Newcastle (two goals)

Mick McCarthy at Wolves (three goals)

Michael Owen

Gerry Francis at Spurs

Jean Tigana at Fulham

Kevin Phillips

Ruud Gullit at Newcastle

Glenn Hoddle at Spurs

Niall Quinn

Brian Little at Leicester

Ruud Gullit at Newcastle

Jay Rodriguez

Malky Mackay at Cardiff (two goals)

Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United

Cristiano Ronaldo

Steve Wigley at Southampton

Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs

Wayne Rooney

Steve Wigley at Southampton

Paul Clement at Swansea

Mo Salah

Slaven Bilic at West Ham (two goals)

Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham

Paul Scholes

Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace

Steve Wigley at Southampton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Joe Royle at Everton

David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday (two goals)

Heung-min Son

Steve Bruce at Newcastle

Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds

Jamie Vardy

Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

Marco Silva at Watford

Yakubu

Peter Reid at Leeds

Les Reed at Charlton

Players who induced three manager exits (seven)

Salomon Kalou

Sam Allardyce at Bolton

Sammy Lee at Bolton

Billy Davies at Derby

Riyad Mahrez

Garry Monk at Swansea (three goals)

Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

Marco Silva at Watford

Sadio Mane

Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace

Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Marco Silva at Everton

Xherdan Shaqiri

Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham

Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (two goals)

Marco Silva at Everton

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Tim Sherwood at Aston Villa

Paul Clement at Swansea

Jose Mourinho at Spurs (two goals)

Darius Vassell

Colin Todd at Derby

Graeme Souness at Newcastle

Chris Coleman at Fulham

Chris Wood

Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace

Alan Pardew at West Brom

Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton

Players who induced four manager exits (one)

James Ward-Prowse

Claudio Ranieri at Fulham

Quique Sanchez Flores at Watford

Chris Wilder at Sheffield United

Antonio Conte at Spurs

Players who induced five manager exits (one)

Andy Cole

David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday

Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace

Jacques Santini at Spurs

Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth

Graeme Souness at Newcastle

Players who induced their own manager’s exit with own goals

Nigel Martyn – Howard Wilkinson at Leeds

Tim Sherwood – Ray Harford at Blackburn

Des Lyttle – Frank Clark at Nottingham Forest

Jon Newsome – David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday

Jussi Jaaskelainen – Sam Allardyce at Bolton

Anton Ferdinand – Mark Hughes at QPR

Titus Bramble – Martin O’Neill at Sunderland

Steve Taylor – Steve McClaren at Newcastle

Michael Keane – Rafael Benitez at Everton

Juraj Kucka – Claudio Ranieri at Watford

Chris Mepham – Scott Parker at Bournemouth

Tyrone Mings – Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa

Jan Bednarek – Nathan Jones at Southampton

Daniel Iversen – Brendan Rodgers at Leicester

Players who induced consecutive manager exits

Jonatan Johansson – Chris Hutchings at Bradford (sacked in November 2000) and Peter Taylor at Leicester (sacked in October 2001)

Players who induced consecutive manager exits in the same season

Riyad Mahrez (2016/17) – Garry Monk at Swansea (sacked in December 2015) and Jose Mourinho at Chelsea (sacked in December 2015)

Players who induced multiple manager exits in the same season

Eric Cantona (1996/97) – Howard Wilkinson at Leeds (sacked in September) and Joe Royle at Everton (resigned in March)

Andy Cole (1997/98) – David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday (sacked in November) and Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace (resigned in April)

Luis Boa Morte (2004/05) – Jacques Santini at Spurs (resigned in November) and Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth (resigned in April)

Andy Cole (2004/05) – Jacques Santini at Spurs (resigned in November) and Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth (resigned in April)

Morgan Amalfitano (2013/14) – Paolo Di Canio at Sunderland (sacked in September) and Chris Hughton at Norwich (sacked in April)

Chris Wood (2017/18) – Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace (sacked in September) and Alan Pardew at West Brom (mutual consented in April)

Xherdan Shaqiri (2018/19) – Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham (sacked in November) and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (sacked in December)

Harry Kane (2021/22) – Steve Bruce at Newcastle (mutual consented in October) and Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds (sacked in February)

Heung-min Son (2021/22) – Steve Bruce at Newcastle (mutual consented in October) and Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds (sacked in February)

Jarrod Bowen (2022/23) – Bruno Lage at Wolves (sacked in October) and Frank Lampard at Everton (sacked in January)

Players who induced manager exits by scoring two goals in their last game

Bradley Allen – Bobby Gould at Coventry

Peter Beardsley – John Deehan at Norwich

Stan Collymore – Frank Clark at Nottingham Forest

Freddie Kanoute – Stuart Gray at Southampton

Thierry Henry – Jim Smith at Derby and Gordon Strachan at Southampton

Nwankwo Kanu – Peter Reid at Sunderland

James Beattie – Glenn Hoddle at Spurs

Gary O’Neil – Peter Reid at Leeds

Georgios Samaras – Mick McCarthy at Sunderland

Kevin Davies – Alan Pardew at West Ham

Robin van Persie – Kevin Keegan at Newcastle

Johan Elmander – Roy Keane at Sunderland

Niko Kranjcar – Mark Hughes at Manchester City

Stephen Hunt – Gary Megson at Bolton

Peter Odemwingie – Chris Hughton at Newcastle

Benjani Mwaruwari – Roy Hodgson at Liverpool

Charles N’Zogbia – Avram Grant at West Ham

Luis Suarez – Andre Villas-Boas at Spurs

Jay Rodriguez – Malky Mackay at Cardiff

Kevin Nolan – Michael Laudrup at Swansea

Mame Biram Diouf – Alan Irvine at West Brom

Christian Benteke – Gus Poyet at Sunderland

Gabriel Agbonlahor – Gus Poyet at Sunderland

Mo Salah – Slaven Bilic at West Ham

Eden Hazard – Tony Pulis at West Brom

Kenedy – Mauricio Pellegrini at Southampton

Xherdan Shaqiri – Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Wilfried Zaha – Claude Puel at Leicester

Daichi Kamada – Unai Emery at Arsenal

Divock Origi – Marco Silva at Everton

Gylfi Sigurdsson – Jose Mourinho at Spurs

Luis Diaz – Scott Parker at Bournemouth

Roberto Firmino – Scott Parker at Bournemouth

Jarrod Bowen – Frank Lampard at Everton

Jacob Murphy – Cristian Stellini at Spurs

Alexander Isak – Cristian Stellini at Spurs

Jefferson Lerma – Javi Gracia at Leeds

Players who induced manager exits by scoring a hat-trick in their last game

Carlos Tevez – Roberto Di Matteo at West Brom

Peter Odemwingie – Mick McCarthy at Wolves

Jon Walters – Harry Redknapp at QPR

Riyad Mahrez – Garry Monk at Swansea

READ MORE: Which managers and clubs force the most the Premier League sackings?