Which players have forced the most Premier League manager exits ever through scoring?
Jay Rodriguez has scored in two Premier League managers’ last games, almost exactly 10 years apart. But a Manchester United legend has been most deadly.
The following is a rundown of the players who scored in a Premier League manager’s last game before losing their job. Sackings, resignations and mutual consents are all considered, provided there was one clear result which proved to be the tipping point. And it had to happen during the season, not in the summer.
On the rare occasion a manager left his post after winning, we will take into account their most recent defeat; we only want results so damaging that the manager in question had to go soon after. To use Frank Lampard’s 2021 Chelsea exit as an example, his final match was an FA Cup win over Luton so the previous game, a 2-0 defeat to Leicester in which Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison were the scorers, will be used. Same for Daniel Farke, who left Norwich after beating Brentford in November of that year, with the Raphinha and Rodrigo-inspired loss to Leeds in his penultimate match cited as key.
A total of 240 different players have induced one manager exit by scoring at least once in their final game. This number includes such names as Celestine Babayaro (Kenny Dalglish, Newcastle), Jon Flanagan (Andre Villas-Boas, Spurs), Vinnie Jones (Ron Atkinson, Aston Villa), Gary O’Neil (Peter Reid, Leeds) and Arturo Vidal (Roberto Di Matteo, Chelsea), as well as four of the five individuals who helped put Paul Heckingbottom out of his Sheffield United misery; it was a second scalp for Jay Rodriguez.
Players who induced two manager exits (38)
Che Adams
Chris Wilder at Sheffield United
Antonio Conte at Spurs
Gabriel Agbonlahor
Brian McDermott at Reading
Gus Poyet at Sunderland (two goals)
Morgan Amalfitano
Paolo Di Canio at Sunderland
Chris Hughton at Norwich
Juan Pablo Angel
Colin Todd at Derby
Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle
Michail Antonio
Bob Bradley at Swansea
Nigel Pearson at Watford
Andre Ayew
Tim Sherwood at Aston Villa
Bob Bradley at Swansea
Joey Barton
Chris Coleman at Fulham
Lawrie Sanchez at Fulham
Christian Benteke
Brian McDermott at Reading
Gus Poyet at Sunderland (two goals)
Luis Boa Morte
Jacques Santini at Spurs
Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth
Jarrod Bowen
Bruno Lage at Wolves
Frank Lampard at Everton (two goals)
Nicky Butt
Howard Wilkinson at Leeds
Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace
Eric Cantona
Howard Wilkinson at Leeds
Joe Royle at Everton
Carlton Cole
Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle
Martin Jol at Fulham
El Hadji Diouf
Kevin Keegan at Manchester City
Alan Pardew at West Ham
Roberto Firmino
Francesco Guidolin at Swansea
Scott Parker at Bournemouth (two goals)
Eden Hazard
Nigel Adkins at Southampton
Tony Pulis at West Brom (two goals)
Thierry Henry
Jim Smith at Derby (two goals)
Gordon Strachan at Southampton (two goals)
Emile Heskey
Jean Tigana at Fulham
Paul Ince at Blackburn
Harry Kane
Steve Bruce at Newcastle
Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds
Josh King
Steve McClaren at Newcastle
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
Rickie Lambert
Mark Hughes at QPR
Malky Mackay at Cardiff
Oyvind Leonhardsen
Ron Atkinson at Aston Villa
Gerry Francis at Spurs
Romelu Lukaku
Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool
Mark Hughes at Southampton
Gareth McAuley
Andre Villas-Boas at Chelsea
Mike Phelan at Hull
James Milner
Martin Jol at Spurs
Francesco Guidolin at Swansea
Peter Odemwingie
Chris Hughton at Newcastle (two goals)
Mick McCarthy at Wolves (three goals)
Michael Owen
Gerry Francis at Spurs
Jean Tigana at Fulham
Kevin Phillips
Ruud Gullit at Newcastle
Glenn Hoddle at Spurs
Niall Quinn
Brian Little at Leicester
Ruud Gullit at Newcastle
Jay Rodriguez
Malky Mackay at Cardiff (two goals)
Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United
Cristiano Ronaldo
Steve Wigley at Southampton
Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs
Wayne Rooney
Steve Wigley at Southampton
Paul Clement at Swansea
Mo Salah
Slaven Bilic at West Ham (two goals)
Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham
Paul Scholes
Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace
Steve Wigley at Southampton
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Joe Royle at Everton
David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday (two goals)
Heung-min Son
Steve Bruce at Newcastle
Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds
Jamie Vardy
Jose Mourinho at Chelsea
Marco Silva at Watford
Yakubu
Peter Reid at Leeds
Les Reed at Charlton
Players who induced three manager exits (seven)
Salomon Kalou
Sam Allardyce at Bolton
Sammy Lee at Bolton
Billy Davies at Derby
Riyad Mahrez
Garry Monk at Swansea (three goals)
Jose Mourinho at Chelsea
Marco Silva at Watford
Sadio Mane
Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace
Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
Marco Silva at Everton
Xherdan Shaqiri
Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham
Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (two goals)
Marco Silva at Everton
Gylfi Sigurdsson
Tim Sherwood at Aston Villa
Paul Clement at Swansea
Jose Mourinho at Spurs (two goals)
Darius Vassell
Colin Todd at Derby
Graeme Souness at Newcastle
Chris Coleman at Fulham
Chris Wood
Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace
Alan Pardew at West Brom
Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton
Players who induced four manager exits (one)
James Ward-Prowse
Claudio Ranieri at Fulham
Quique Sanchez Flores at Watford
Chris Wilder at Sheffield United
Antonio Conte at Spurs
Players who induced five manager exits (one)
Andy Cole
David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday
Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace
Jacques Santini at Spurs
Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth
Graeme Souness at Newcastle
Players who induced their own manager’s exit with own goals
Nigel Martyn – Howard Wilkinson at Leeds
Tim Sherwood – Ray Harford at Blackburn
Des Lyttle – Frank Clark at Nottingham Forest
Jon Newsome – David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday
Jussi Jaaskelainen – Sam Allardyce at Bolton
Anton Ferdinand – Mark Hughes at QPR
Titus Bramble – Martin O’Neill at Sunderland
Steve Taylor – Steve McClaren at Newcastle
Michael Keane – Rafael Benitez at Everton
Juraj Kucka – Claudio Ranieri at Watford
Chris Mepham – Scott Parker at Bournemouth
Tyrone Mings – Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa
Jan Bednarek – Nathan Jones at Southampton
Daniel Iversen – Brendan Rodgers at Leicester
Players who induced consecutive manager exits
Jonatan Johansson – Chris Hutchings at Bradford (sacked in November 2000) and Peter Taylor at Leicester (sacked in October 2001)
Players who induced consecutive manager exits in the same season
Riyad Mahrez (2016/17) – Garry Monk at Swansea (sacked in December 2015) and Jose Mourinho at Chelsea (sacked in December 2015)
Players who induced multiple manager exits in the same season
Eric Cantona (1996/97) – Howard Wilkinson at Leeds (sacked in September) and Joe Royle at Everton (resigned in March)
Andy Cole (1997/98) – David Pleat at Sheffield Wednesday (sacked in November) and Attilio Lombardo at Crystal Palace (resigned in April)
Luis Boa Morte (2004/05) – Jacques Santini at Spurs (resigned in November) and Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth (resigned in April)
Andy Cole (2004/05) – Jacques Santini at Spurs (resigned in November) and Velimir Zajec at Portsmouth (resigned in April)
Morgan Amalfitano (2013/14) – Paolo Di Canio at Sunderland (sacked in September) and Chris Hughton at Norwich (sacked in April)
Chris Wood (2017/18) – Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace (sacked in September) and Alan Pardew at West Brom (mutual consented in April)
Xherdan Shaqiri (2018/19) – Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham (sacked in November) and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (sacked in December)
Harry Kane (2021/22) – Steve Bruce at Newcastle (mutual consented in October) and Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds (sacked in February)
Heung-min Son (2021/22) – Steve Bruce at Newcastle (mutual consented in October) and Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds (sacked in February)
Jarrod Bowen (2022/23) – Bruno Lage at Wolves (sacked in October) and Frank Lampard at Everton (sacked in January)
Players who induced manager exits by scoring two goals in their last game
Bradley Allen – Bobby Gould at Coventry
Peter Beardsley – John Deehan at Norwich
Stan Collymore – Frank Clark at Nottingham Forest
Freddie Kanoute – Stuart Gray at Southampton
Thierry Henry – Jim Smith at Derby and Gordon Strachan at Southampton
Nwankwo Kanu – Peter Reid at Sunderland
James Beattie – Glenn Hoddle at Spurs
Gary O’Neil – Peter Reid at Leeds
Georgios Samaras – Mick McCarthy at Sunderland
Kevin Davies – Alan Pardew at West Ham
Robin van Persie – Kevin Keegan at Newcastle
Johan Elmander – Roy Keane at Sunderland
Niko Kranjcar – Mark Hughes at Manchester City
Stephen Hunt – Gary Megson at Bolton
Peter Odemwingie – Chris Hughton at Newcastle
Benjani Mwaruwari – Roy Hodgson at Liverpool
Charles N’Zogbia – Avram Grant at West Ham
Luis Suarez – Andre Villas-Boas at Spurs
Jay Rodriguez – Malky Mackay at Cardiff
Kevin Nolan – Michael Laudrup at Swansea
Mame Biram Diouf – Alan Irvine at West Brom
Christian Benteke – Gus Poyet at Sunderland
Gabriel Agbonlahor – Gus Poyet at Sunderland
Mo Salah – Slaven Bilic at West Ham
Eden Hazard – Tony Pulis at West Brom
Kenedy – Mauricio Pellegrini at Southampton
Xherdan Shaqiri – Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
Wilfried Zaha – Claude Puel at Leicester
Daichi Kamada – Unai Emery at Arsenal
Divock Origi – Marco Silva at Everton
Gylfi Sigurdsson – Jose Mourinho at Spurs
Luis Diaz – Scott Parker at Bournemouth
Roberto Firmino – Scott Parker at Bournemouth
Jarrod Bowen – Frank Lampard at Everton
Jacob Murphy – Cristian Stellini at Spurs
Alexander Isak – Cristian Stellini at Spurs
Jefferson Lerma – Javi Gracia at Leeds
Players who induced manager exits by scoring a hat-trick in their last game
Carlos Tevez – Roberto Di Matteo at West Brom
Peter Odemwingie – Mick McCarthy at Wolves
Jon Walters – Harry Redknapp at QPR
Riyad Mahrez – Garry Monk at Swansea
