Six Premier League managers have been booked this season, with two picking up a couple of yellow cards each already. Mikel Arteta is not defending his crown.

Arteta was the joint leader for Premier League manager yellow cards in 2023/24, sharing that title with the departed Roberto De Zerbi. He is not alone in heading into the international break with a clean record, but plenty of coaches have made their way into the book.

Premier League managers with two yellow cards this season

Gary O’Neil (Wolves)

First booking

Arsenal (August 17, 2-0 defeat) – shown a yellow card by Jarred Gillett in the 87th minute for dissent after a penalty was not given against Jurrien Timber for a perceived foul on Hwang Hee-chan.

O’Neil offered no public comment.

Second booking

Nottingham Forest (August 31, 1-1 draw) – shown a yellow card by Simon Hooper in the 78th minute for dissent after a penalty was not given against Chris Wood for an alleged handball.

“How outstretched Chris Woods’ arm was and the fact it hits him right on the hand, it looked fairly obvious to me. It’s interesting how close Simon got to blowing his whistle. Very close to his lips,” he said.

Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)



First booking

Newcastle (August 25) – shown a yellow card by David Coote in the 94th minute for dissent after a winning goal from Dango Ouattara was disallowed for handball.

“I went to talk to the referee, but I think the referee today could not do much more. He gave a goal. (The VAR officials) didn’t give him the chance to see the images again. What is he going to do? He took the right decision. He dealt quite well with the game, I think. He cannot do much more. It’s obvious he’s not the one that has made a mistake today,” he said.

Second booking

West Ham (August 28) – shown a yellow card by Peter Bankes in the 91st minute for dissent after a late Jarrod Bowen winner appeared to come off his elbow.

“It’s even more clear. I don’t know what to say. We are not making these mistakes but we are suffering the consequences, and we are out of the competition because of a mistake. I don’t know what we have to do to change something but obviously it’s costing us a lot. We haven’t won on Sunday because of VAR and we are out of the cup because there is no VAR,” he said.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE FROM F365

👉 Ranking £338.6m worth of new signings on how excited we are for their debut: Man Utd 2) and 6)

👉 Chelsea dominate top 10 most pointless summer signings but dodgy Newcastle purchase top

Premier League managers with one yellow card this season

Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton)

First booking

Arsenal (August 31) – shown a yellow card by Chris Kavanagh in the 43rd minute for dissent after a Declan Rice foul on Joel Veltman for which the midfielder was booked.

“I was booked because I was complaining about the tackle against Joel. For me, of course we can mistake that in the Premier League that it’s a yellow card but I think nobody can complain if it’s a red. Not because of the foul but it’s more like the way he’s going into the duel,” he said.

Marco Silva (Fulham)

First booking

Leicester (August 24) – shown a yellow card by Darren Bond in the 82nd minute for dissent after a perceived Victor Kristiansen foul on Calvin Bassey was not given.

Silva offered no public comment.

Steve Cooper (Leicester)

First booking

Aston Villa (August 31) – shown a yellow card by David Coote in the 93rd minute for dissent after a penalty was not given against Youri Tielemans for a perceived foul on Jamie Vardy; it was incorrectly awarded as a Villa throw-in instead.

“I think everybody in the stadium would have been booked if the referee could have got around to it. I’ve just accepted that the refereeing is where it is. The key message to us was that the threshold for tackles and duels, in this beautiful English game that we love, was going to be raised. I can remember it clearly. And then we get that,” he said.

Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham Forest)



First booking

Southampton (August 24) – shown a yellow card by Sam Barrott in the 20th minute for dissent after Ben Brereton Diaz was not booked for a foul on Anthony Elanga.

Espirito Santo offered no public comment.