Put yourself in Andrea Berta’s shiny, handcrafted brogues and tell us which striker you would sign for Arsenal this summer…

We know the Gunners want a centre-forward this summer. Actually, they really needed one in January but the silly sods chose to stick with what little they had. And it cost them.

Now Berta is in his position as sporting director at the Emirates, Arsenal appear intent to avoid making the same mistake.

But the Gunners are taking their sweet time to assess their options. Apparently, they have whittled their wishlist down to three strikers…

Berta is said to be working – at glacial pace – on deals for both Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko before they absolutely decide which one they really want.

And it seems they still fancy Ollie Watkins having made a half-arsed move for the Villa forward in January.

Arsenal fans seem as indecisive as their club so before they eventually pick a lane, we want to know who you think Berta should bet on.

Cast your vote below…

Once you’ve voted, explain your reasoning Below The Line.

