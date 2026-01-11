According to reports, Arsenal defender Ben White is attracting interest from Everton, who are looking to fix their ‘problematic right-back situation’.

White joined Arsenal for £50million in July 2021 and played at centre-back in his first campaign before moving to right-back from the 2022/23 season.

The 28-year-old’s consistency and availability made him one of the Gunners’ most reliable players, but he has since fallen behind Jurrien Timber in the pecking order and has struggled to stay fit.

Ben White to Everton?

Toffees ‘keeping close tabs’

‘Open to a deal’ in January transfer window

Right-back a ‘problem position’

According to Football Insider, Everton are keen to offer White a new environment as David Moyes looks to ‘solve their problematic right-back situation’.

The report claims the Toffees are ‘keeping close tabs’ on the Arsenal defender and are ‘open to a deal this month’.

Unfortunately for the Merseyside club, Mikel Arteta’s side are unlikely to sanction a mid-season sale of a player who is under contract until 2028, with the option of a further one-year extension.

Another right-back Everton are interested in is Leeds United’s Jayden Bogle.

The report adds that Moyes is ‘desperate’ to sign a new right-back, but Bogle does not want to leave Elland Road this month.

Moyes’ current right-back options are club captain Seamus Coleman, who is currently injured, Nathan Patterson, and natural centre-back Jake O’Brien.

It is clearly a problem position at Everton, and White would be a spectacular signing…if he can stay fit.

Moyes unhappy after FA Cup exit

Everton were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday, losing on penalties at home to Premier League rivals Sunderland.

Moyes was far from happy with the manner of the exit, with Everton failing to score any of their three penalty attempts while the Black Cats converted all three.

“I don’t think you blame anybody when you lose a penalty shootout. It’s something that can happen, the goalkeeper is there to make saves. But I think there is a way to lose if you’re going to do that. It felt as if we didn’t look as if we didn’t do it in that way and that’s why we have all walked away with huge disappointment.”

Moyes added: “We did a great job to get back in the game and get ourselves level with what was available. But when we get to that point, you’re hoping to go on and show it and it was poor.

“Someone has to win a penalty shootout and someone has to lose it but I do think there is a way to win it and a way to lose it. I didn’t think the way we lost it today was the right way in the taking of it.”