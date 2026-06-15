Kai Havertz is leading the way for Arsenal early on

Arsenal are one of six clubs whose players have scored more than once at World Cup 2026. They are barely holding off Wolves.

We know what representation Premier League clubs have at the 2026 World Cup.

But just as vaguely interesting and largely meaningless a question to answer is which clubs’ players have scored the most goals at the tournament? And it’s funny you should ask really.

Clubs whose players have scored three goals at the 2026 World Cup

Arsenal

The quintessential big-game Gunner scored two goals at Euro 2020 and 2024 and the 2022 World Cup in between; Kai Havertz has reached his international tournament quota remarkably early. And Viktor Gyokeres isn’t daft enough to let his team-mate and striker rival pull too far clear.

Clubs whose players have scored two goals at the 2026 World Cup

Borussia Dortmund

Germany ought to be eternally grateful that Felix Nmecha and Nico Schlotterbeck were concentrating against Curacao, the Dortmund pair scoring either side of a historic first World Cup goal for the constituent island nation.

Brighton

Insert your jokes here about Chelsea spending £100m on muted-celebrating Yasin Ayari in a post-World Cup haze this summer.

Liverpool

A Netherlands goal made in Anfield: a wonderful cross by Ryan Gravenberch steered home by the head of Virgil van Dijk. They have never combined to score for the Reds, who the Dutch did a decent impression of against Japan. Then Alexander Isak impressed for Sweden in their demolition of Tunisia.

Monaco

The only Monaco game all season in which Folarin Balogun scored more than once was the first leg of their Champions League knockout play-off classic with Paris Saint-Germain. But the former Arsenal striker fired the States’ genuinely quite impressive win over Paraguay to take an early lead in the Golden Boot race.

Wolves

Ladislav Krejci and Raul Jimenez are yet to become acquainted with one another but both have scored crucial goals for their countries at this World Cup. Not sure if either are aware that their employers are pouring petrol on a raging dumpster fire.

Clubs whose players have scored one goal at the 2026 World Cup

Al-Qadsiah

After holding off the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot challenges of both Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo, Julian Quinones joined the pantheon of players to score the opening goal at a World Cup in Mexico’s win over South Africa.

Al-Sadd

Before the 2022 edition, the only Al-Sadd player to feature at a World Cup was John Utaka for Nigeria two decades prior. Boualem Khoukhi became the first scorer for Qatar’s most successful club with that equaliser against Switzerland.



Aston Villa

In the last six weeks or so, John McGinn has scored twice in a Europa League semi-final, assisted a goal in the final, netted in a victory over Liverpool and bagged Scotland’s first World Cup win in his lifetime.

Bayern Munich

That Jamal Musiala fella seems decent.

Besiktas

While all six of his previous goals for South Korea came during his time as a Genk player, Oh Hyeon-gyu will always remember his first international goal on the Besiktas books: that late winner against the Czechs to get his country rolling.

Borussia Monchengladbach

This already feels like a slightly better World Cup experience for Giovanni Reyna than the last, when he was dug out by his manager and caught in a mud-slinging contest.

Crystal Palace

Only five clubs have more players at the World Cup than Crystal Palace, who might not have had Daichi Kamada down as their first scorer of that 12-man group.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Can’t fault left-back Nathaniel Brown for venturing into the Curacao area at 4-1 up after 68 minutes to stroke home a sumptuous volley just to feel alive.

FC St. Pauli

Having not scored for Kiezkicker in any competition since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2024, Connor Metcalfe might have been caught off guard by his win-sealing goal for Australia against Turkey.

FC Universitatea Cluj

The 2025/26 Romanian Liga I’s top scorer Jovo Lukic threatened to break some beautiful Canadian hearts for Bosnia in a game which must have really split Asmir Begovic’s loyalties.

Feyenoord

Good day to Hwang In-beom, the first Feyenoord player to score a World Cup goal since Stefan de Vrij for the Netherlands against Spain in 2014.

Manchester United

He might be “like a child” at club level, but Amad did some grown adulting to inspire Ivory Coast to a last-gasp win over Ecuador.

Maribor

While he might not be in a rush to remember any other aspect of Tunisia being thrashed by Sweden, former Manchester City and Arsenal youth player Omar Rekik will cherish his first international goal coming on the World Cup stage.

Palmeiras

Ten youth caps with Brazil were handed in when Mauricio switched international allegiance on the eve of the tournament; his reward was the most consolatory of goals in Paraguay’s defeat to the US.

PSV

There was something of the slight Aboubakars about how effortlessly masterfully Ismael Saibari grasped his chance against Brazil.

Real Madrid

Not for the first time, Vinicius Junior helped rescue a substandard Carlo Ancelotti performance to salvage a point for Brazil against Morocco.

Reims

Just 12 goals to go for Keito Nakamura to match the efforts of fellow Red and White, Just Fontaine, and break one of the unbreakable World Cup records.

Rennes

Breel Embolo‘s fourth World Cup – and fourth different club he has represented at the tournament after Basel in 2014, Schalke in 2018 and Monaco in 2022 – was marked by a fourth consecutive goal at a major continental competition for Switzerland in their Qatar draw.

Southampton

A rare bit of decent PR for Southampton, whose recent loanee turned permanent signing Cyle Larin handed Canada their first World Cup point. It is unknown if Saints have sent any scouts to the tournament.

Stuttgart

Rarely has an act been gotten in on at the World Cup more emphatically than when Deniz Undav forced the ball past three Curacao defenders on the line after their keeper went walkabout at 5-1 in the 78th minute.

Watford

It says here that Australia hero Nestory Irankunda never played for Udinese, which must be a mistake.

West Ham

For how much longer will Crysencio Summerville be a Hammer? This is not a shop window a forward who admirably refuses to play in the Championship is about to pass up; his strike against Japan ought to help.

Wolfsburg

The second-fastest goal by a substitute in recorded World Cup history goes to Mattias Svanberg.

Zurich

Some moment for Livano Comenencia.

