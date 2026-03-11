It’s not official, but pretty certain: Iran will pull out of this summer’s World Cup in North America due to the conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel.

“Considering that ‌this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup.”

These were the words of Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali on Wednesday.

Donyamali added: “Our children are not safe and fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.

“Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence.”

It would be the first time a nation has withdrawn from a World Cup in 76 years; India and France could not pay the travel fees to Brazil in 1950.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently said that Donald Trump, who went on record saying he ‘really doesn’t care’ about Iran’s participation on March 3, is happy to welcome Iran.

After meeting with the President of the United States, Infantino said: “This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the World Cup. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

“We all need an event like the World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that football unites the world.”

What will FIFA do if/when Iran withdraw from the 2026 World Cup?

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Infantino “has lots of options”.

FIFA could replace Iran or simply have three teams in Group G instead of four. Any replacement nation would likely be from the Asian Football Confederation, with Iraq and the United Arab Emirates in the strongest position.

But in this absolutely messed up, Black Mirror-like, world run by Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, we simply cannot rule out any country – or club – from replacing Iran.

Here are 10 options to replace Iran at this summer’s World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Iraq

“If Iran are replaced, their place would probably be taken by another country from the Asian Football Confederation. Iraq and the United Arab Emirates would have the strongest claims,” Solhekol said.

“Iraq beat UAE in a play-off and are now due to play Bolivia or Suriname in an intercontinental play-off at the end of this month. Iraq are currently facing serious problems travelling to Mexico for that winner-takes-all fixture.”

So, if Iraq lose their play-off final against Bolivia/Suriname, they should be given Iran’s spot. It really is that simple. Unless Iran have a change of heart, or FIFA decide to proceed with a three-team group. If you can’t qualify, there are no freebies.

United Arab Emirates

The most obvious answer if Iraq qualify the conventional way. They would then be the last AFC team standing.

Play-off final loser

CONCACAF’s Suriname face CONMEBOL’s Bolivia for a tie against Iraq on March 31. CAF’s DR Congo are waiting on OFC’s New Caledonia or CONCACAF’s Jamaica. And the European play-offs are less straightforward.

Any losing finalist will do. Or just the UAE if Iraq win and Iraq if they lose. That is the obvious one, isn’t it?

Israel

‘Do you mind if my mate comes along? Promise he’s not weird.’ The mate? Benjamin f***ing Netanyahu. We wouldn’t put it past Donald, but Canada and Mexico won’t want to let Israel in just to appease war friends.

Hungary

A quick Google search tells us that Trump is a big supporter of Hungary’s political ideology. It also tells us that he loves Scotland. Why can’t we have nice things?

United States Women’s National Team

The greatest women’s team on the planet would be a fine choice. They have more supporters than the men’s side after all.

United States II

As much USA as possible would absolutely delight those patriotic dudes across the pond. A second team would likely get embarrassed, so we’re all for it. Trump would probably put himself up front.

MLS All-Stars

Presuming Heung-min Son, Lionel Messi and others prioritise their actual countries, we could see Rob Holding, Sam Surridge and Aston Villa legend Carles Gil play at a World Cup. Finally.

Chelsea

They won the Club World Cup. If that doesn’t make them the frontrunners, we have no clue what will. Cole Palmer and Trump are good pals.

Highest ranked nation not to qualify

In terms of population, China and India are the two glaring omissions from the World Cup. It’s one hell of a mystery how neither nation has produced an elite footballer, but that’s a tale for another day. Focusing on famous footballing nations, we could be without Italy for the third World Cup in a row, while Serbia, Hungary and Greece have definitely missed out.

This seems like quite a logical one, especially if it’s the highest-ranked Asian country, which is currently the United Arab Emirates. With no continent restriction, it’s Nigeria, unless Italy, Denmark or Turkey lose in this month’s play-offs.

Russia and Venezuela are also among the higher ranked teams that failed to qualify, but, yeah…probs not.

