Who will replace Marco Silva as Fulham manager?

Marco Silva and Fulham have parted ways. We are going to need a moment to come to terms with the dizzying uncertainty this has created.

Here was the one thing in this crazy, mixed-up world we thought we could rely on. But in the summer of managergeddon truly nothing is sacred and nothing is safe.

So we must, reluctantly, now ask the question we have never wanted to ask: who will be the next manager of Fulham now Silva has gone?

According to the latest prices on Oddschecker, it’s one of these fellas.

9=) Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane, Premier League manager feels increasingly certain to happen at some point. But probably not this point.

9=) Oliver Glasner

There really are a lot of managerial changes this summer.

6=) Mauricio Pochettino

Arguably the most interesting name on the entire list if Fulham are willing to wait until after the World Cup to do something potentially very interesting indeed.

6=) Arne Slot

No clearer sign of the sheer brutality of the great managerial merry-go-round than Arne Slot already rocking up in these top 10s. A week ago neither he nor this job were available.

6=) Filipe Luis

Fulham is nearly Chelsea, isn’t it?

5) Kjetil Knutsen

Just feels absolutely inevitable that a mid-level Premier League club gives the Bodo/Glimt boss a shot at some stage. It absolutely could be now.

4) Liam Rosenior

Look, everyone likes Fulham and nobody wants bad things to happen to them. But is that trumped by a deep desire to get LinkedIn Liam back in the Premier League chatting his astonishing sh*t? We’re afraid it absolutely is. Sorry, Fulham, but this must happen. For the greater good.

3) Frank Lampard

Absolutely would not rule this out, even though it would be deeply depressing not to see Lampard lead the Coventry side he got promoted in such fine style.

2) Thomas Frank

It just absolutely screams Thomas Frank, doesn’t it? What a coup it would be for the Cottagers to snap up the most in-demand manager in football.

We can literally already hear pundits telling us how well Frank spoke at his Craven Cottage unveiling.

1) Kieran McKenna

Does feel like ‘mid-table Premier League job becomes available’ and ‘Kieran McKenna installed as the early favourite’ are simply inextricably linked now. The fact not even getting promoted back into the top flight with his own team stops this chat is both funny and a bit mad.

Fun fact: McKenna’s four-and-a-half years at Ipswich means he is now the seventh longest-serving current manager in the top four divisions of English football.