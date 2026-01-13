We now know that Michael Carrick is likely to be named interim Manchester United manager this week after seeing off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But who will be in charge at the start of the 2025/26 season? Well, here are the latest names according to the best odds available through Oddschecker.

10) Diego Simeone

We have waited an awful long time to see the Atletico Madrid manager on these shores, but if Jason Wilcox saw his arse when Ruben Amorim questioned whether he should be trying to change his formation, imagine how he would cope with Simeone…

7=) Andoni Iraola

Knowing Iraola’s propensity for streaky results while Bournemouth manager, we would not be surprised to find him in fashion again by the end of the season and a target for Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham, but right now he sits in the bottom reaches of such lists as his Bournemouth side sit in the bottom reaches of the Premier League table.

7=) Julian Nagelsmann

Man United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is apparently pushing for the appointment of Nagelsmann, who worked with him at RB Leipzig. The German could be available in the summer after the World Cup and would absolutely fit the bill of being used to working within a behemoth of a club after his spell at Bayern Munich.

7=) Luis Enrique

There has been persistent talk that the Spaniard wants a new challenge and is open to leaving PSG this summer. He has won the Champions League so he may have slightly more exciting projects to consider than United’s potential Conference League campaign.

5=) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Hmmm. It seems unlikely that, having looked over him for the interim position, they appoint Mr Vibes on a permanent basis. If this comes to pass, something has gone very, very wrong.

5=) Gareth Southgate

He doesn’t want the job and there’s little indication since the departure of Dan Ashworth that they want him for the job, and yet here we still are. He remains one of the best available managers even as he remains pretty much unavailable.

4) Xabi Alonso

Could the former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid hero really pitch up at Manchester United? It’s certainly intriguing. But the feeling persists that he is being lined up by the Reds as a successor to the under-pressure Arne Slot.

3) Thomas Tuchel

He is likely to be available after the World Cup and there is a theory that this whole England shebang was designed to get him another Premier League job. It’s hard to see him at Liverpool and he is above Tottenham, so Manchester United is a very obvious option. He would definitely be the choice of many Manchester United-adjacent pundits.

2) Oliver Glasner

It’s fair to say that the clamour for Glasner has gone down as Palace have slipped down the Premier League table, while losing in the FA Cup to Macclesfield was hardly a ringing endorsement. There is also the small matter of his preferred formation being the formation that so angered Jason Wilcox.

1) Michael Carrick

He’s going to be the man in the hotseat so the smart money is on him taking an otherwise-undistracted Manchester United side to fifth place – and thus back into the Champions League – and Manchester United deciding that the sacked Middlesbrough boss is definitely the man to take them forward.