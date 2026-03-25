Who will be next Chelsea manager after Liam Rosenior sack?

Chelsea appear to have made a massive error bringing in Liam Rosenior and all his massive amounts of guff. How long can he last?

It’s surely only a matter of time before he is replaced by somebody whose experience is not limiting to Hull City and Strasbourg.

Here are the latest favourites according to Oddschecker…

10) Andoni Iraola

He is going to be on an awful lot of lists this summer as his Bournemouth contract comes to an end. Crystal Palace are said to be interested but he will surely have bigger fish to potentially fry. Chelsea should be low on most managers’ lists.

8=) Fabian Hurzeler

His Brighton side might be hitting some form at exactly the right time to increase his standing ahead of the summer, but you would surely assume that Graham Potter has given Chelsea a little bit of a scare in that department.

8=) Unai Emery

Now this would be a sensible choice, so presumably far beyond the minds of BlueCo, who make mistake after mistake. Emery is an excellent coach who might reasonably think that if you cannot beat the Big Six at Aston Villa with all their PSR constrictions, he might join them once again…

6=) Frank Lampard

“Do you think if Frank Lampard gets promotion with Coventry they could go back in for Frank? He got the job too early the first time I think and he had the transfer embargo so he had to use a lot of young players,” said Nicky Butt this week. “It wouldn’t be a stupid thing to go and get Frank Lampard back in charge of Chelsea for me. He’s done a great job at Coventry.”

Somebody has forgotten that he has already been back for a second time.

6=) Marco Silva

A sensible option but we have a feeling that Chelsea will not take the sensible option. And if Silva does eventually leave Fulham – and he really shouldn’t – we have a feeling he will be pulled towards Nottingham Forest as one of the few coaches who knows how to deal with their toxic owner.

4=) Cesc Fabregas

‘Fabregas is the name in the frame for the bigger picture’ at Chelsea, according to one report this week. He ticks the ex-player box, has done genuinely good things at Como and is a big enough name to act as an antidote to the Rosenior reign. But of course we always thought he would rock up at Arsenal.

4=) Roberto De Zerbi

There are lingering links with Tottenham for the former Brighton boss but there is something undeniably Chelsea about De Zerbi, though we suspect he would take about seven seconds to clash with the executives.

3) Xavi Hernandez

Has been on this available managers list for so long now that we are beginning to suspect that we have another Zinedine Zidane situation and he only actually wants one of two jobs.

2) Oliver Glasner

Always seems to be No. 2 on these lists. Which might mean he ends up settling for Bournemouth this summer. Maybe him and Iraola can just swap jobs.

1) Filipe Luis

He’s a former Chelsea player and he is available, having just been sacked by Flamengo despite winning the Copa Libertadores last year. He had previously called them “probably the most demanding club on earth” so he may well find Chelsea a breeze.