Who will be next Crystal Palace manager after Pierre Sage sack?

Poor Pierre Sage is likely to be sacked as Crystal Palace manager before we have really learned his name. Who replaces him?

He inherited a squad ill-equipped to combine Premier League and European football and will ultimately pay the price.

So who will replace him? History suggests it will be somebody with some Premier League nous. Here are the latest favourites according to Oddschecker.

7=) Vitor Pereira

“The Premier League is my focus, and I’m preparing as well as I can to come back, because that’s where I want to be,” said Pereira earlier this month. “It’s where I feel challenged and motivated, and I’m waiting for the opportunity to return.”

He left Nottingham Forest in June having pulled them away from a relegation battle, having pulled off a similar trick at Wolves.

He’s a firefighter and he brings his own hose.

7=) Scott Parker

He’s never completed a Premier League season as manager and led that team to survival. He doesn’t even have his own bucket.

7=) Vitor Matos

Previously worked under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and is now managing Swansea to an unlikely promotion charge from the Championship. His Swans side has just been battered 5-0 by QPR so not great timing if he wants to throw his hat in the ring.

7=) Lee Carsley

The England Under-21 manager is expected to make the leap at some stage, but we’re not sure his first club senior role should be in the middle of a relegation battle.

7=) Steve Cooper

Has been a Palace option before, back when they were looking for a successor for Roy Hodgson and Cooper was still at Nottingham Forest. Cooper has previously kept both Forest and Leicester out of the relegation zone and that would likely be enough for Palace right now.

7=) Arne Slot

He’s turned down a job in Saudi Arabia since being sacked by Liverpool so it seems he wants to stay in Europe. But would a former Premier League title winner take this job at Palace? It feels like he should aim a little higher.

4=) Eddie Howe

Wishful thinking as Howe will surely end up at Manchester United. Next.

4=) Rob Edwards

Former Wolves bod Matt Hobbs runs football operations at Crystal Palace and has already brought a golden hue to Palace. Rob Edwards might be the next logical appointment. The problem? Edwards has a Premier League managerial record of 9 wins, 17 draws, and 39 losses across 65 games.

4=) Kieran McKenna

Linked with Manchester United and Celtic but if he wanted a break rather than attempting to keep Ipswich in the Premier League, we cannot see him being interested in a mid-season appointment at Palace where the challenge is the same without the obvious advantages of building your own squad.

3) Robbie Keane

No longer at Ferencvaros and presumably open to a manager’s job in England, Keane has the advantage of being a ‘name’, but has no managerial experience at the wrong end of the table. Hard to think the better option would not be a big club in the Championship.

2) Thomas Frank

Probably the most desirable and gettable of the out-of-work managers, Frank built a very competent side with Brentford so should be high on the list of any smaller Premier League club. We saw him at Fulham but Palace would be an equally good fit.

1) Sean Dyche

The nuclear option. The ‘throw out any principles and just stay up’ option. We’re told he is very much available.