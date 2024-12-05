Who will be the new West Ham manager after Lopetegui sack?

Julien Lopetegui looks destined to be the next Premier League manager sacked after ‘leading’ West Ham to 14th in the Premier League table.

Getting battered by Arsenal was understandable but losing at Leicester City was unforgivable. It now seems like just a matter of time before the Spaniard gets the boot, though the Hammers might have to move quick for a replacement as Wolves will soon be looking for a new manager of their own.

Here are the top 10 candidates according to the bookies’ latest odds…

10) Sebastien Hoeness

West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten was reported to be very keen on the Stuttgart boss as he warned against appointing Lopetegui in the summer. But it seems almost as unlikely that Hoeness would leave Champions League football for West Ham as the Hammers paying a £5m release fee for a potential new manager.

9) Max Allegri

There has been various suggestions that Allegri has been in London taking English lessons in preparation for a job in the Premier League, and that he has somehow contributed his wage demands of £6.5m a year. But Allegri has won Serie A six times so we cannot help but think he might target a club a little higher than 14th in the Premier League. Newcastle, maybe?

8) Maurizio Sarri

From one Serie A title winner to another, Sarri would be a masochist to return to London, where he endured pelters from the English press for being unashamedly foreign and believing in ball-playing football, or Sarriball as it became known. It would certainly signal a style change from Lopetegui.

7) Jose Mourinho

Mourinho is said to be “very interested” in the West Ham job (of course he is) but he seems an unlikely candidate as West Ham a) really need a style change and b) will not pursue a manager under contract. It would be glorious for the media, mind.

6) Roger Schmidt

🚨⚠️ Roger Schmidt is another candidate for West Ham ✔️ Schmidt is also one of the names for RB Leipzig as revealed two weeks ago in our Transfer Update show as Marco Rose is no longer undisputed. But: We‘ve been told that it is unlikely Schmidt will take on a new club at this… pic.twitter.com/0nY1LY5Yv2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 4, 2024

5) Michael Carrick

Mark Noble – Sporting Director at West Ham – is said to be keen on his old teammate but Carrick is minded to stay at Middlesbrough and pursue promotion, while West Ham are minded to appoint a manager with some experience of top-flight football.

4) Sergio Conceicao

The Guardian claim that ‘West Ham are considering Sérgio Conceição as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui’ along with several other names, while reports in France suggest that the former Porto boss will ignore overtures from Everton because he is far more keen on the West Ham job. A massive fan of bubbles, apparently.

3) Edin Terzic

🚨⚒️ Edin #Terzic will NOT become the new manager of West Ham if Julen #Lopetegui would be sacked. Kasper Hjulmand, a serious option as reported. Alongside other candidates. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/sZwMPxo7lT — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 5, 2024

As you might have guessed, Florian Plettenberg is said to be close links with Tim Steidten.

2) Kasper Hjulmand

The former Denmark manager is said to be keen to return to club management. The problem? His only spell at a top-flight club outside of Denmark ended in disaster at Mainz 05.

1) Graham Potter

‘Graham Potter has been sounded out by Wolves AND West Ham, talkSPORT understands.’

That has left former Brighton and Chelsea boss Potter as the odds-on favourite, with talkSPORT claiming that Potter is more keen on taking the job at West Ham than Wolves. The alternative? Wait around for Tottenham.